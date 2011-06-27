Used 2006 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
Never Loved a Car Until the S4
Fantastic car! I've had Porsches, BMW Ms, and this 05.5 S4 is really the first car I really love. It's a great balance of understatement with raw power and fun. Fuel economy and lack of a few technical toys available on some 30k cars are my only complaints. Car handles fantastically. With winter tires, it's unbelievable in the snow. No complaints! The exhaust note is just PERFECT.
Fast, Rough and Thirsty
One of the fastest cars I have ever owned (and I like fast expensive cars), a blast to drive for fun, but after a year I can't live with it anymore. A fifteen gallon tank and 15-18 miles to the gallon means filling up every other day. At 80 mph the car is turning 3200 rpm and while the suspension feels great on back roads, on the highway (where I spend too much time) the suspension makes small road imperfections feel like speed bumps. I know I won't get much sympathy here, but when talking on the cell phone on the highway, road imperfections make my voice warble, not good when talking to clients. A GREAT weekend car, but a tough daily driver.
Actually a 2006 Cabriolet
I have just received my 2006 S4 Cabriolet (Silver with red leather seats) and so far it is great. The driving has been smooth with a slight edge and I can honestly say I have never had so much fun behind the wheel of a car. It has the bluetooth prep which works well but does not transfer the phone book or control the phone directly this is in my view a bug and needs to be corrected. If phone book transfer directly from the phone is tough why not at least allow phone book transfer from the SD card? The sound system is stellar even my wife (who is notoriously picky and sensitive to volume) tells me to crank it up
Great convertible
The S4 convertible is a stylish car! I have driven mine for 2000 miles now and just love it. Compared to other convertibles in this high performance range you get much more car for your money. I looked at the M3, but found the Audi better for every day driving. Great and smooth 8 cyl engine
Impressive - Sure footed
I am a frequent car buyer that is infatuated with performance and style. My previous cars include, 3-Series BMW's, Sabb 9-3 Viggen, Lexus IS300 - all bought new. I seem to always a reason why I need a new car. So this time I spent a lot of attention to Audi S4, BMW M3, Lexus IS 350, and Infiniti G35 coupe. After considerable test drive, the German choices were obvious for their fun to drive feel and style. Considering the off track use of the car and actual fun to drive feeling for us non-professional mere mortals, the Audi S4 proved to be the best choice. It has been 3 months and has definitely proven to be the best choice from the dealership experience, to its outstanding driving pleasure.
