Used 2014 Audi R8 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Finally the S Tronic
reality5, 01/28/2014
8 of 27 people found this review helpful
This is the 4th R8 I have owned & it is by far the best . Dumped my 012 V10 R-Tronic black optic edition for a 2014 V8 w/ S -Tronic . I love this car , smooth , powerful & sounds great . Comfortable for longer drives it is like they say.. an every day sports car . Gets a lot of attention when I park it , people love the car .
