2020 Audi Q8 SUV Consumer Reviews
It should be on your short list
I’ve owned my Prestige Trim with the Luxury and Year One packages for about 4 months. Absolutely love it. Best styling out there for the “coupe style” SUVs, with the added benefits of a roomy second row and cargo area. Fit and finish of materials are superb quality. The vehicle handles very well, respecting its size. The power is more than adequate, with plenty of on ramp and passing power when you need it. If there is a weak spot, there is a bit of a quirk in the gearing and synchronization with the stop start system. At times, the vehicle can feel a little sluggish at very low speeds in the regular drive setting. I chalk this up to the EPA standards. Simply turn off the stop start or put the gearing in Sport mode and everything works as would be expected for the torque and HP of the engine. Read up on other consumer views of manufacturer stop start systems and you will see similar criticisms though. So, it’s not just an Audi or Q8 thing. I’m very happy with my purchase. Put it on your short list if you are looking at the handful of coupe SUVs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It was fate when I found the Q8
I’ve only had the Q8 a couple weeks, but consider me a big fan. No one will confuse your Q8 for one of the other cookie cutter midsize luxury SUVs. The car feels solid. It has a comfortable ride and handles well. Audi’s Multi Media Interface is user friendly. The 3 screens are easily accessible and the wireless Apple CarPlay is seamless. If you don’t need a 3rd row, it’s worth considering. I spent several months researching this class of vehicle. I couldn’t be more pleased.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q8
Related 2020 Audi Q8 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020