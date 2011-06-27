  1. Home
2020 Audi Q8 SUV Consumer Reviews

It should be on your short list

NoVA Owner, 01/31/2020
Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I’ve owned my Prestige Trim with the Luxury and Year One packages for about 4 months. Absolutely love it. Best styling out there for the “coupe style” SUVs, with the added benefits of a roomy second row and cargo area. Fit and finish of materials are superb quality. The vehicle handles very well, respecting its size. The power is more than adequate, with plenty of on ramp and passing power when you need it. If there is a weak spot, there is a bit of a quirk in the gearing and synchronization with the stop start system. At times, the vehicle can feel a little sluggish at very low speeds in the regular drive setting. I chalk this up to the EPA standards. Simply turn off the stop start or put the gearing in Sport mode and everything works as would be expected for the torque and HP of the engine. Read up on other consumer views of manufacturer stop start systems and you will see similar criticisms though. So, it’s not just an Audi or Q8 thing. I’m very happy with my purchase. Put it on your short list if you are looking at the handful of coupe SUVs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
It was fate when I found the Q8

RalphS, 04/03/2020
Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I’ve only had the Q8 a couple weeks, but consider me a big fan. No one will confuse your Q8 for one of the other cookie cutter midsize luxury SUVs. The car feels solid. It has a comfortable ride and handles well. Audi’s Multi Media Interface is user friendly. The 3 screens are easily accessible and the wireless Apple CarPlay is seamless. If you don’t need a 3rd row, it’s worth considering. I spent several months researching this class of vehicle. I couldn’t be more pleased.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
