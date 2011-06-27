  1. Home
2020 Audi Q7 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Excellent Vehicle

Scott h, 03/09/2020
Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Exactly what I expected. Still shy on storage as was the last model. Exterior rework is really nice especially the grill. Interior fit and finish are as expected. Info system needs some practice but all in, really nice.

