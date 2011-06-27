2020 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

Best of All Worlds Paul Marnell , 08/01/2020 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is our first Audi. Coming off Mercedes and BMW’s before. My wife needed some extra seats for shared school duty this year. I almost bought a BMW X7 but could not get over it being a brand new platform getting bad reliability marks. Also, it was just a little too big for daily run-around. Next was an upgrade to her Mercedes to a new GLE. Needed the AMG Exterior (such a better look than chrome trim), the V6/450 variant and 3rd row option. Challenging to find inventory and ultimately driving up price over the competition. MB ride is also just so soft. We looked at Volvo, trying for something different this time. Unimpressed with manual cabin functions, seats were too firm, no USB ports and wasn’t impressed with T6 4-cylinder engine. We did not dig for a T8 - which I’m sure would have been a fun drive - because of the other drawbacks. Not sure why it took so long for me to review Audi but by the time I did it was literally like a ‘greatest hits’ of everything I’d seen in the market. Thrilling drive (especially in Dynamic), really comfortable seats, perfect ride (highly recommend air suspension), safety & tech is all there (items excluded weren’t important for us like auto-parking), MMi touchscreen is simply the best in industry (no touch pad, wheels, gesture - all touch screen, customizable and intuitive beyond all expectations). We love the looks. Driver position is perfect blend between car and SUV feel (I guess ‘wagon’ comes to mind). Dealer and discount/pricing was great. Fit and finish is tight/Germanic. We will have to see on reliability but I feel very confident in this long-running platform. So happy I held out, continued the search and found a winner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing car! JJ , 06/16/2020 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had several X5 and MDXs over the past many years and by far this is the best SUV I have ever had. It is a good size vehicle with outstanding fit & finish inside and out. The Interior is well laid out, comfortable and roomy. I elected to go with the Prestige version and I am totally pleased with the safety features, handling and Infotainment System. The Infotainment interface is intuitive and very straight forward - I loaded two full profiles in less than 2 hours (Corvis-19 restrictions prevented a human check out on the system) without any instruction. Handling, ride and acceleration with the V6 is very good. The 3rd row seating is tight as is all the SUVs in this size but usable for short trips for adults and fine for children. Only suggested improvement I have found is it would be nice to have more storage space. This is an excellent SUV - I highly recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Audi Q7 Dianna Huston , 07/05/2020 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful The driver door rattles. I have taken the car five times to get fixed, two different dealers. The money spend in the car should not rattle. I like the car otherwise. Report Abuse

Excellent Vehicle Scott h , 03/09/2020 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Exactly what I expected. Still shy on storage as was the last model. Exterior rework is really nice especially the grill. Interior fit and finish are as expected. Info system needs some practice but all in, really nice. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse