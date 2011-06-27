2020 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews
Best of All Worlds
This is our first Audi. Coming off Mercedes and BMW’s before. My wife needed some extra seats for shared school duty this year. I almost bought a BMW X7 but could not get over it being a brand new platform getting bad reliability marks. Also, it was just a little too big for daily run-around. Next was an upgrade to her Mercedes to a new GLE. Needed the AMG Exterior (such a better look than chrome trim), the V6/450 variant and 3rd row option. Challenging to find inventory and ultimately driving up price over the competition. MB ride is also just so soft. We looked at Volvo, trying for something different this time. Unimpressed with manual cabin functions, seats were too firm, no USB ports and wasn’t impressed with T6 4-cylinder engine. We did not dig for a T8 - which I’m sure would have been a fun drive - because of the other drawbacks. Not sure why it took so long for me to review Audi but by the time I did it was literally like a ‘greatest hits’ of everything I’d seen in the market. Thrilling drive (especially in Dynamic), really comfortable seats, perfect ride (highly recommend air suspension), safety & tech is all there (items excluded weren’t important for us like auto-parking), MMi touchscreen is simply the best in industry (no touch pad, wheels, gesture - all touch screen, customizable and intuitive beyond all expectations). We love the looks. Driver position is perfect blend between car and SUV feel (I guess ‘wagon’ comes to mind). Dealer and discount/pricing was great. Fit and finish is tight/Germanic. We will have to see on reliability but I feel very confident in this long-running platform. So happy I held out, continued the search and found a winner.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing car!
I have had several X5 and MDXs over the past many years and by far this is the best SUV I have ever had. It is a good size vehicle with outstanding fit & finish inside and out. The Interior is well laid out, comfortable and roomy. I elected to go with the Prestige version and I am totally pleased with the safety features, handling and Infotainment System. The Infotainment interface is intuitive and very straight forward - I loaded two full profiles in less than 2 hours (Corvis-19 restrictions prevented a human check out on the system) without any instruction. Handling, ride and acceleration with the V6 is very good. The 3rd row seating is tight as is all the SUVs in this size but usable for short trips for adults and fine for children. Only suggested improvement I have found is it would be nice to have more storage space. This is an excellent SUV - I highly recommend this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Audi Q7
The driver door rattles. I have taken the car five times to get fixed, two different dealers. The money spend in the car should not rattle. I like the car otherwise.
Excellent Vehicle
Exactly what I expected. Still shy on storage as was the last model. Exterior rework is really nice especially the grill. Interior fit and finish are as expected. Info system needs some practice but all in, really nice.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
What a disappointment!!!
I haven't driven the car much yet but it seems to be running fine. I rushed into buying the car and did not realize that there is absolutely no room to put anything other than a phone. The armrest and the glove compartment are very small. There is not even enough room to put my wallet or my glasses in the car, literally. In addition, the back seats are partially cloth seats instead of being leather. I am not what I spent 70k on. Definitely not a good deal from any aspect.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
