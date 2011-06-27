Used 2011 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews
We will never let it go***
*update* After 250,000 miles, we did let it go. Only to buy a 2013 Q7 with 200,000 fewer miles. We still love this vehicle. My wife was first introduced to the Q7 in 2009 when her cousin came down from Boston in hers. My wife fell in love with the drivability, the appointments, and it not having the stigma of elitism (buying a brand badge versus a quality car). Most of the people we knew at the time had never heard of Audi. Maybe because we were too poor to even afford one, but we all knew Mercedes and BMW! My wife didn’t want to drive a badge, she wanted to drive a well-crafted machine that would last a long time. A few years later, I found a lease return TDI Prestige in Florida that was well priced. I jumped on it. Why really did we want the Q7 over anything else? We wanted a 7 passenger vehicle. There are only four of us in the family, but randomly we will transport friends to and from school and ball games. So the third row seat didn’t need to cavernous, just legal for short trips. We wanted a comfortable long distance vehicle. We regularly travel 2,500 miles across the United States, so we desired something comfortable. I’m 6’1” and many vehicles don’t fit me. This fit me like a glove. In these travels, we travel through all types of weather, including snow. We also travel back roads a bit also, so we desired a four wheel drive. We needed something that could tow a 5,000 pound camper. And we desired 20+ mpg. This wish list narrowed us down very quickly. The Q7 was at the top of the list. With nearly 180,000 miles on our Q7, we have done NO major maintenance. Brakes, oil, tires, battery and other small things like this; but we have done nothing major. We continue to drive this car as our primary cross-country conveyance. We have no squeaks, no rattles, no clunks and to broken nobs. The seats have no tears, rips or bad wearing spots. This car has really held up to my family. It has truly held up to the price I paid for it. Even my fuel mileage increased as I put miles on it. Currently, we average 25 MPG on the highway, and around 18 in the city. The bad: The OEM brakes. This is a heavy machine, and the brakes remind you that it is heavy! Our first brake replacement, we upgraded the rotors and pads and reprogrammed the sensitivity of the brake pedal. It made an immense difference. Tires. This is a heavy machine, and it eats tires faster than a minivan. I finally went to a Conti DWS with a 50,000 warranty. This way, every time I swap tires at about 40,000 miles, I get $125 discount off the new set. MMI The interface with the computer is like jumping from Windows to Apple. There is a lot of getting used to the strange interface. My wife loves it, so I won’t expound on it!
First Audi and LOVING it...
This is my first Audi and I'm really loving it. I've never owned a Diesel auto before but the gas mileage is great. But the fuel is more expensive so I'm not sure if it's not a wash by the time it's all said and done. Here in CA, diesel is at least 30 cents more per gallon for diesel vs. unleaded. The quality is great and I'm at 3,500 miles and not any problems at all. It runs smoothly and I'm averaging about 22 miles per gallon driving a mix of the city and highway (mostly city). I've averaged about 560 miles on a full tank of gas. The tank holds 26 gallons of diesel fuel. I test drove many different SUV's including Mercedes, Lexus, BMW, and a few others but none could compare
@ 3,000 miles
Traded in Allroad (wish they still sold that in US) for diesel - like the excellent mileage and lower emissions. Decision motivated by lower environmental impact. Compared to BMW X5, LR4, Lexus, MB BluTech. Excellent choice if you need space and winter surefootedness. Lots of torque, but it's a heavy car (noticeable in stop-and- go traffic). Drives very well - particularly on highway. Towing package did not include electrical harness - took a day at dealership to install. Major irritation is driver's seat position - simply too high for comfortable posture.
Love my diesel
My first diesel was a 1975 Mercedes Benz 240d. Diesel technology has come quite a long way. This is my second Audi, I did not think the A6 could be beat but Audi figured out how to do it. Amazing family truckster. Huge size but drives smaller than it is.
