Used 2009 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews
Keep looking
Nothing but problems. The truck has now 62000 miles. Expect to change tires and brakes often. High pressure fuel pump went at 45k. The exhaust system had a leak at 60k. Bulbs go out frequently. No way to reset the service intervals without visiting your dealer or spend $$$ for a vag-com cable or pay the dealer. Expect to pay a lot for regular maintenance at the dealer.
OK Car - Won't Buy Again
Car design and comfort are great. Service, reliability and build quality are weak. If you must have this car, you will be taking a gamble as it seems that most people will come across at least one or two issues. Maintenance is expensive. Can't complain about fuel economy as you know what you are getting into. Compared to other heavy cars, about the average. The Audi Care Maintenance package only covers scheduled maintenance. Loved the car for the first two years, then things started to fall apart.
Serviced more than in my driveway!
Mechanically fine. Technically STINKS! MMR system, brains of car for radio, bluetooth, navigation, cameras etc., has been non-working 4 times. Front headlight blown 2 times. Window non- working. 4 Bald tires at 13,000 miles. Service takes no responsibility. Loaner car a tiny little barely 4 passenger car, paid for a Q7 that seats 7! WHAT A PIECE OF MODERN JUNK!
Pleasure on my trips
I have been traveling about 450 miles 3 or 4 times each month for the last 5 years on business and pleasure. I love the fact the I am never as fatigued now as I was when I started these junkets 5 years ago in my first SUV. I have to hand it the German manufacturer. The vehicle is definitely designed for fun driving and long hauling. I also find that it handles much better in the parking lot than my previous 2 SUVs - they seem like real tanks compared to this. I purchased the Audi Care package so all of my services visits are covered by Audi. I have 21k miles now and have not spent anything on the Q7 yet.
Finally sold the Lemon
We bought our 2009 Audi Q7 in 2013. We had it a month before it started to have problems. AC went out and then within 4 months the was water getting into the electronic module. We paid 6000 dollars for a full repair. After about two months, it happened again and Audi said they couldn't warranty it because of all of the water. Now, nothing electronic works in the car. The screen, radio, navigation, airbags and fried the battery multiple times. Headlights and taillights have probably been replaced about 10 times in three years. DONT BUYTHIS CAR
