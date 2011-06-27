2020 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Loving it Ken , 02/29/2020 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I drove a VW before and this is my first Audi. The interior and ergonomics are a big step up and thoughtfully designed. I drive mainly on the highways and handling is quite responsive for an SUV. I’m very pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Q5 in AZ SeanC , 04/16/2020 Premium Plus 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful Great SUV and it is fun to drive an a/c works. We had a BMW x3 and the a/c could not keep up with the heat in Arizona. We love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Q 3 for Me Q3 for Me , 02/07/2020 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 11 of 21 people found this review helpful There is no passenger lumbar support on the premium or premium plus models. The packages get expensive fast. The Q3 premium plus gives you almost as much room and is affordable if you lose the NAV. We are coming out of 10 years with a Q5 and are very happy in our Q3 which cost less than the Q5 cost 10 years ago!