2020 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews

4 reviews
Loving it

Ken , 02/29/2020
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I drove a VW before and this is my first Audi. The interior and ergonomics are a big step up and thoughtfully designed. I drive mainly on the highways and handling is quite responsive for an SUV. I’m very pleased.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Q5 in AZ

SeanC, 04/16/2020
Premium Plus 45 TFSI Titanium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

Great SUV and it is fun to drive an a/c works. We had a BMW x3 and the a/c could not keep up with the heat in Arizona. We love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Q 3 for Me

Q3 for Me, 02/07/2020
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
11 of 21 people found this review helpful

There is no passenger lumbar support on the premium or premium plus models. The packages get expensive fast. The Q3 premium plus gives you almost as much room and is affordable if you lose the NAV. We are coming out of 10 years with a Q5 and are very happy in our Q3 which cost less than the Q5 cost 10 years ago!

Horrid carpeting

g swan, 03/04/2020
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
6 of 64 people found this review helpful

I'm 60 years old and have owned Chevy's, Fords, Chrysler, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, etc. The Audi Q5 carpet is the most horrible flooring I've ever had to deal with. Every tree needle, etc. sticks in the carpet and is a nightmare to get out. The "mat" in the rear, and I call it that because it is more like cheap felt than carpet, is fraying from just moderate normal use. It is so bad that honestly I will never buy another Audi if it has this poor quality flooring.

