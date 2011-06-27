2020 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Loving it
I drove a VW before and this is my first Audi. The interior and ergonomics are a big step up and thoughtfully designed. I drive mainly on the highways and handling is quite responsive for an SUV. I’m very pleased.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Q5 in AZ
Great SUV and it is fun to drive an a/c works. We had a BMW x3 and the a/c could not keep up with the heat in Arizona. We love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Q 3 for Me
There is no passenger lumbar support on the premium or premium plus models. The packages get expensive fast. The Q3 premium plus gives you almost as much room and is affordable if you lose the NAV. We are coming out of 10 years with a Q5 and are very happy in our Q3 which cost less than the Q5 cost 10 years ago!
Horrid carpeting
I'm 60 years old and have owned Chevy's, Fords, Chrysler, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, etc. The Audi Q5 carpet is the most horrible flooring I've ever had to deal with. Every tree needle, etc. sticks in the carpet and is a nightmare to get out. The "mat" in the rear, and I call it that because it is more like cheap felt than carpet, is fraying from just moderate normal use. It is so bad that honestly I will never buy another Audi if it has this poor quality flooring.
Sponsored cars related to the Q5
Related 2020 Audi Q5 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020