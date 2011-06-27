2019 Audi Q5 Consumer Reviews

David S , 03/04/2019 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

99 of 99 people found this review helpful

Look, I'm a brand-new Audi owner, my first although not my first German car. It's terrific. We bought it primarily for my wife to use. It is beautifully appointed, handles well based on our standards, certainly seems to have all the niceties that a luxury SUV should have. This is particularly true when considering the electronics, most importantly the safety features - adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure, all-around cameras, blind-spot warnings - that are important to us. A few personal facts: we are in our early 70's, we are not off-road enthusiasts, we don't use many of the "sport" settings, probably pretty boring reviewers. We liked the "look" of the car because it wasn't a racy, road-warrior design unlike some Japanese models. Fit our traditional view of our lifestyle. What would I change? The electronics take some attention and help. I read the book but my wife wasn't about to. In that regard, Audi Elk Grove offered several times to do a special driver familiarization class for her. The storage is just average; her Toyota Venza had slightly more room. There aren't quite enough spaces in the front row to store the junk that older drivers need or want, a drawback but not much better on competing models. If storage is a paramount concern, consider the Q7 although it was too big for just the 2 of us and adds, at the same Premier level, maybe $7K to the price. Speaking of price, we used the Costco program, not sure whether our deal was "good" but it was easy, comfortable and stress-free. Maybe negotiation would be better for those psychologically equipped for it. For us, not having the hassle is better even if we pay a little more at the end. What's $500 or $1000 really when you're buying that nice a car. I can quarrel about one thing: the "add-ons". We got a $1200 added paint protection and interior protection job, already included. The dealer added the $110 USB connectors (they're nice but $110?). What I really wanted was door cup protection. And the all-weather floor mats probably aren't as good as the after-market WeatherTech mats we ordered for the Toyota Venza but, again, it's only money. For those of you less cavalier than we were, you might save some money there. All-in-all, as we get more comfortable with the car, and try it in different driving conditions, I think that we'll find the Audi to be a worthwhile investment for us. Good wishes to you as well.