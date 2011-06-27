Used 2014 Audi Q5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Beware timing chain tensioner at 75k miles!! Peter Pan , 01/30/2018 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The 2.0l engine has a poorly designed timing chain tensioner which is prone to failure around 75k miles - and will take your engine with it. There is a class action lawsuit about the problem (google it). The car also does not hold its value well - I’m told due to lack of reliability and sky high repair costs. That said, until the timing chain failed it was fun to drive and had been pretty reliable. However, at 74k miles when the timing chain tensioner failed, the engine repair costs exceeded the blue book value of the car (4.5 years old). The navigation system was clunky, it had no USB ports, and poor user interface for such an expensive car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Art of Wheels jcollum68 , 03/29/2014 20 of 21 people found this review helpful We looked at a RX350, RDX, X3, SRX. This is the runaway winner. Great timeless design, wonderful interior design and material quality, great step in height and the list goes on. Bought this after owning a 2012 ML350. My wife is 5 foot and ML350 step in height too high. She loves this vehicle, great for a shorter person, perfect size. Have all options on ours except 19 inch wheels. Wish it had power tilt/telescoping wheel, probably only missing options. Very thoughtfully designed, seems overpriced but the devil is in the details. It was worth $8000 more than the RDX after sitting in both back to back. Have had it for a months and we love it, still like my BMW 550 more though!

Subaru Forester to Audi Q5 kenwstlkvlgca , 04/13/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I was impressed and planned to upgrade to the top model '14 Subaru Forester XT after driving my '02 Forester for the past 12 yrs but after test driving the Audi Q5, the overall quality, detail, and refinement of Audi completely ruined the XT for me! For comparison the XT has more power (250 hp), better fuel economy (avg 25 mpg), greater cargo space (~75 cu ft), and costs ~$5000 less. No matter you can feel the superior quality and craftsmanship in material, workmanship, and engineering in every detail and step of the gas pedal in the Audi. I love the quick acceleration in Sport mode and the refined executive styling and boss 18" wheels! I look fwd to and enjoy driving it each and every day!

Unexpected issues for a premium car Anita , 02/11/2018 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Like mentioned in another review, the timing tensioner caused a check engine light to turn on at approx. 74K miles and after several times of resetting the light, it refused to go away. My dealership finally took it in and called me initially to repair it for $1,800, which they said if I don't take care of will cost 8K worth of damage. They were not able to give me a cause for it and I told them to give me the quote and details and I will take it and fix it for cheaper elsewhere. Then they said they will contact Audi and call me back if anything can be done. After a few hours they called and said Audi would cover the entire cost and they repaired it within 24 hrs for no cost. I am happy they did that, but I am sure this has affected the value of my car and my fear of something else going wrong with it. I bought this car brand new thinking I will not have to deal will damages from low quality build and not including the regular maintenance I take it for, I have had to go to the dealership many more times for fixing recalls and other minor sensor issues. Right now my navigation and media system stopped working after they fixed the engine issue and I am not sure how to connect the two incidents. The dealerships have been pretty good , but I am highly disappointed with the low quality of the car itself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value