2019 Audi Q3 SUV Consumer Reviews

best entry level luxury suv Mike b , 10/29/2019 Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I tried the volvo xc 40, the bmw x1 and the audi q3 was by far the best of the bunch. The ride is super comfortable and the interior is amazing. It has great passing speed on the highway, I was surprised how fast this suv moves after driving a honda crv for many years. I'd recommend the premium plus package, I skipped on the Nav since I can use adroid auto so that will save you 2k along on the final price.

Beautiful and Elegant Micah , 08/20/2019 S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful While it is a high price to consider when purchasing a sub compact SUV (compare to the Tiguan) it has so many upgraded features and the styling is unmatched. We absolutely love our new Q3 and while it cost a bit more than the top of the line Tiguan, it feels like you get so much more. If you are in the market for a German Small SUV, I would highly recommend taking this out for a spin! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Disappointed in Audi TN Driver , 10/17/2019 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 31 of 43 people found this review helpful I owned an audi A4 since 2009 and the car was perfect. I decided it was time to upgrade with kids growing up. I'll simply get to the point, I'm very disappointed with Audi for putting this vehicle out. The driving experience is very poor. I love the way the car looks, both inside and out. The tech is great and the screen inside is beautiful. Great space for this size vehicle. The problem with this car is its transmission and overall poor driving experience. The upshifts are inconsistent and jerky. The down shifts are consistently jerky. Especially at low gears. On the highway, you can feel the upshifts through your whole body. I've read a bunch of professional reviews to see if I was the only one - clearly I am not. Read Aaron Gold's Audi 2019 Q3 review in automobilemag.com - that accurately describes my feeling in more detail. Again I'm very disappointed. Quite frankly I'd be disappointed to spend $25K on this car let alone the $40K I bought it for. I write this review to help others with information before they buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

dont buy it mikenj , 09/02/2019 S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 35 of 53 people found this review helpful I actually have never been more disappointed with a new car . The driving experience is from a $20K car. The torque is supposed to be there with a Turbo4 but it isn't. Pedal has no feel and it was a waste to put an 8 speed trans in this thing. Step on the pedal and 1-2 and then 2-3 shift is sluggish and there is plenty of dead pedal. Slow down to take a turn and more dead pedal. Car should sense the throttle input ,quickly down shift the 8 speed trans and get going instead it just sits there putting along,very infuriating! I thought there might have been a learn mode in the trans but after 1k miles it is the same. Change the drive modes and select sport and just a tad better. We have a huge hill with a turn in it and car might as well just stop while figuring what gear it should be in and to get going up the hill. The tech is just a jumble of features on top of features, garbage. Leather seats fancy confusing tech on top of a $20K car and boom it is $43K but really it is a $20K with leather seats and fancy tech. Stay away. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value