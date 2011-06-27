2019 Audi Q3 Consumer Reviews
best entry level luxury suv
I tried the volvo xc 40, the bmw x1 and the audi q3 was by far the best of the bunch. The ride is super comfortable and the interior is amazing. It has great passing speed on the highway, I was surprised how fast this suv moves after driving a honda crv for many years. I'd recommend the premium plus package, I skipped on the Nav since I can use adroid auto so that will save you 2k along on the final price.
Beautiful and Elegant
While it is a high price to consider when purchasing a sub compact SUV (compare to the Tiguan) it has so many upgraded features and the styling is unmatched. We absolutely love our new Q3 and while it cost a bit more than the top of the line Tiguan, it feels like you get so much more. If you are in the market for a German Small SUV, I would highly recommend taking this out for a spin!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Disappointed in Audi
I owned an audi A4 since 2009 and the car was perfect. I decided it was time to upgrade with kids growing up. I'll simply get to the point, I'm very disappointed with Audi for putting this vehicle out. The driving experience is very poor. I love the way the car looks, both inside and out. The tech is great and the screen inside is beautiful. Great space for this size vehicle. The problem with this car is its transmission and overall poor driving experience. The upshifts are inconsistent and jerky. The down shifts are consistently jerky. Especially at low gears. On the highway, you can feel the upshifts through your whole body. I've read a bunch of professional reviews to see if I was the only one - clearly I am not. Read Aaron Gold's Audi 2019 Q3 review in automobilemag.com - that accurately describes my feeling in more detail. Again I'm very disappointed. Quite frankly I'd be disappointed to spend $25K on this car let alone the $40K I bought it for. I write this review to help others with information before they buy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
dont buy it
I actually have never been more disappointed with a new car . The driving experience is from a $20K car. The torque is supposed to be there with a Turbo4 but it isn't. Pedal has no feel and it was a waste to put an 8 speed trans in this thing. Step on the pedal and 1-2 and then 2-3 shift is sluggish and there is plenty of dead pedal. Slow down to take a turn and more dead pedal. Car should sense the throttle input ,quickly down shift the 8 speed trans and get going instead it just sits there putting along,very infuriating! I thought there might have been a learn mode in the trans but after 1k miles it is the same. Change the drive modes and select sport and just a tad better. We have a huge hill with a turn in it and car might as well just stop while figuring what gear it should be in and to get going up the hill. The tech is just a jumble of features on top of features, garbage. Leather seats fancy confusing tech on top of a $20K car and boom it is $43K but really it is a $20K with leather seats and fancy tech. Stay away.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Nicely Redone for 2019. Sporty with great Tech
Truly a joy to drive. Exceptional handling with well appointed interior. Ability to cast Google maps, Waze, or other apps ensures up to date nav. Only issue is inability to fold mirrors.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Q3
Related 2019 Audi Q3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- Lexus RX 350L 2020