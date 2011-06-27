Used 2006 Audi A8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Three great months and counting... dognmonkey , 06/29/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful New to me 2006 A8L with 73k miles. Premium, sport and massage packages. This year is the first year with the single grill and the last year with timing belt engine. I've had 98 A8 for 7 years - loved the car and now this one is amazing. No wonder many people moved from BMW, Mercedes to Audi. Air suspension is comfortable and very convenient to raise the car up when going to a complex that has many tall speed bumps. The car is so powerful, fast but very nimble (drives like a small car) and still get average 19MPG (26 hwy). Soft close doors are nice (the doors got sucked in if close half way). I drive people who don't know Audi on my A8L and they're amazed at the comfort and design. Report Abuse

Officially switched from BMW to Audi RD , 01/30/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After owning two BMW 3-series for the last 14 years, I decided to go with one of the large, luxury sedans. Was considering the 5 and 7 from BWW and the E-class Benz. Then I drove a friends A6 and was blown away. Added the A6 to the list and started looking. Decided to 'check out' the A8 and I was immediately sold. Nothing else compared after that. The A8 was extremely hard to find, but the one I landed on was nearly perfect - just about every option available and only 27k miles! LOVE this car. Report Abuse

The Best Cindy , 05/21/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car makes me look forward to going to work. I've owned BMW and Acura and this car is above and beyond. I am now a Audi fan for life. Report Abuse

The Best Luxury Car Ever! Robert , 02/22/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned several luxury cars in the past few years. I just finished my 2nd lease of a Lexus LS430. This time around I was looking for something a little more exciting to drive but did not want to give up the ride quality and quietness I had grown used to. I also wanted a car that handled much better. A friend suggested the A8L. I am so thankful he did. This is the best luxury car I have ever owned! The handling superb and the fit and finish of the interior and quality of materials is far better than the LS 430 I just turned in. For those out there looking for a great luxury car listen to me; The Audi A8L is the car you want no questions asked! (And free maintenance is wonderful!) Report Abuse