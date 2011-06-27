Used 1999 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Pleasant Surprise
Lots of bang for the buck in mechanics, body, interior and creature comforts - and they all have worked with no trouble. No exterior noise at any speed, some gear noise at 35-45, handles precisely, always starts first time. Auto leveler works for any weight - up to cement bags and block filling rear. Designed and works for smooth driving; gas efficiency is great for heavy car when alert to traffic lights and with light foot on brake and gas pedals. Cruises without effort, and rpm to spare for passing. Roof rack needs better connectors/tie-down points + paint protection. Headlight washers/rear wiper and defroster all still work well. Stable in ice/snow/slush/mud. Wife loves heated seats!
Shocking good
Bought this 7 year old car on ebay 3 weeks ago. I did a lot of research including reading many of the reviews right here and I can tell you that so far, after just 3 weeks and just a completed 2000 mile trip, I am thrilled with this car. Bought in Philly and immediately drove up to mid coast Maine, almost 500 miles, this car drove effortlessly and was tight. The car had 106,000K on it and now has over 108 in just 3 weeks. The car was a one-owner and serviced at audi regularly, I checked, including the timing belt/water pump change ($1800 approx) at 95K. I was hoping that service had been performed but did not find out until after i purchased the car. So far so good, I am very happpy
A great looking Wagon
I loved the car but found that it lacked in the initial pick-up but once it got going, it WENT. The newer models have more pick-up. The hardware is a bit flimsy but Audi has been very good about replacing items.eg:rear drink holder face plates and the latch on the trunk emergency pack (this has broken several times just by the routine daily opening and closing of the trunk.)
Owner's nightmare: mechanic's dream.
Bought it with 68K miles two years ago. Also considered Volvo, Benz, and BMW. We liked the styling, test drive, features. Though it drove well/handled well in snow (rural NE PA), it experienced (beyone regular service) monthly mechanical difficulties involving engine (including replacement), genuine replacement parts, transmission, suspension, possessed/failing accessories, LED display, & electronics-based issues. In two years, purchased 3 sets of tires (including one set of Blizzaks), numerous modules, replacement engine, other engine parts. Spent average of $500/mo on repairs during ownership. Just traded it with 130,000 miles. Wife and I literally cried in joy after doing so.
Costly to Own
Read before buying. I bought the car for dependability and I have been in the shop more than anyone I know with what people consider lesser cars. I have replaced all ball joints (twice over) and I do not drive hard, replaced rotors, breaks. The heated, tinted mirrors are peeling on one side. Some interior items just broke at a touch. Went thru a period of the car starting randomly, currently revisiting that problem again. The dash diplay fades out. The car had low mileage when I purchased it and had been maintained by the previous owners. Thanking myself for not selling my old car as it has been there for me when the Audi fails. I do not think I would buy one again, not impressed.
