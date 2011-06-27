Used 1997 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

1997 Audi A6 Review Al Strohmaier , 06/29/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This has been the best car I have ever owned. I live in NE Ohio in "snow belt" country, and the A6 eats snow and ice and slush as well as my F-250 4x4. I don't get tired driving it, whether it's my short commute or occasional multi-hour trip. Great ergonomics. I'm a car nut, and every time I think about buying a new car I hold it up to the A6 for comparability. Most are found wanting. New Audis aren't cheap, but my experience with the car makes me want to look at low-mileaged used A6s for $27k rather than purchase a new Honda Accord or Toyota Camry with a lot of their bells and whistles. Report Abuse

1997 Audi A6 Quattro burnedByAudi , 04/26/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Every car has lemons so take this review for what it is. See suggested improvements for electrical problems. My 1997 Audi A6 quattro Sedan drives smoothly and has moderate to good acceleration at highway speeds (none to speak of off the line -- low end torque simply isnt there). The steering is unrivaled compared to all other cars I've driven, if only there wasn't this nagging hydrolic problem every winter that makes a very loud noise and stiffens the power steering. Unfortunately I cannot recommend this car. I don't like it and it ended up costing me a great deal of money in the end. Report Abuse

Take care of it & it'll take care of U Bavariandream , 07/02/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The A6 (C4 platform) is a great value, when purchased used. Mine is a high mileage car (127K) and it still runs and looks like (almost) new. Keep in mind that it needs some preventative care (not just the regular oil change) in order to keep it running flawlessly. Timing belt (yes belt, not a chain like most Beemers) need to be replaced every 60-75k. While doing this you should also replace the water pump, because it'll break down at some point, and this will save you a lot of $$$$. Check and top off the differential/tansaxle fluids twice a year. Wear and tear repairs done: Front wheel bearing, front CV boot, timing belt and water pump, differential seal. Report Abuse

1997 A6 Quattro gmm2 , 10/04/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great car, I bought it used 6 years ago as the "kids car" but use it as mine now that they are out of the house (I drive back and forth to the commuter rail station), its great in snow and I have a very steep & difficult New England driveway and the Audi always gets up there, its really comfortable, this is the second A6 version I've owned (the first was the first kids car was the wagon version, but I had to get rid of it at 200K miles); this one only has 100K so I hope to keep it a long while, its really durable and looks almost new for a 18 year old car, I miss having a wagon thoughÂ it doesn't move all that fast, but neither do i. Report Abuse