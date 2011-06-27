2019 Audi A5 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

unexpected rocket new car user , 12/31/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had my sport back for a week. bought it as certified pre owned- got a good deal as its the end of the year, etc. I'm not sure why I was in the dealer for 5+ hours! You'd think that "old school" approach to car buying could be fixed by now. The one I opted for happened to have the "S" trim line and the "black optic package". Which, basically added a few trim pieces and a 3D B&O radio. ( I could have done without as the radio on the non-B&O is very nice for me. however this was the CPO vehicle in my price range, so I went with it) I agree with another consumer review, the car is a sports car in disguise. The Good: very responsive, sport suspension and sport mode transmission (along with other drive modes). A 4 door "sedan" with the versatility of the hatch back (which can tend to look weird but AUDI's is done very well). Lots of technology to play with. Coming from a Mazda CX5, I have a steep learning curve. I even had to call the Audi customer service because I could not figure out how to get "connected". Even with manuals and YouTube videos, I was clearly doing something wrong. Turns out a lot of the connectivity options and tech gadgets require a WiFi subscription- that is pricey. I'll stick to Apple CarPlay, as soon as I figure that out. Had the opportunity to car a road trip, 2 days into owning the car. It was a very pleasant drive, lots of room in the back for my 6 year old. He said it looked like a rocket inside. The bad: again agree with the reviewer(s). very limited storage inside. I'll likely use one of the cup holders for storage of keys and iPhone. speaking of iphone- there is a wireless charger in the console. which is probably great for some, but I think its a waste of the already limited space. and you can't turn it off. If you put your phone there to "store" it- the charger will engage and make the phone very warm/hot to the touch. I was also surprised that I could not connect wirelessly to Apple Play. The phone needs to be pulled in. No other real complaints. The car does everything very well. I didn't give the car a 5 star because of storage and WiFi annoyances. Report Abuse

Fun car, happy with purchase. NPJ , 06/24/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful Overall I give it 4 stars. I tend to have high expectations when it comes to cars, and its difficult to find a vehicle in today's market that checks all of the boxes. This car comes close, with some minor annoyances. Pros: Great look, gets lots of compliments with the blue exterior and black optic package. Comfortable ride, great handling/acceleration, lots of room in the back for cargo. Fit/finish. Dealer was great to work with. Cons: ZERO storage up front. I went from a large SUV to this and truly didn't realize the amount of junk I keep in my car. The one small area in the center to store things has the wireless charger, so you have to keep it clear to use this feature. The glove box won't close if you put anything larger than a pair of sunglasses in it. Summer tires come standard on any appealing wheel choice, so I'll have to get a pair of all-seasons for the winter. Why Audi offers standard AWD and doesn't offer all-seasons is beyond me. Back seat leg room is meant for small children, middle seat is useless. Some paint chipping on the hood lip with less than 1k miles. Overall happy with the car, but will probably regret the purchase once I'm a few months into the payment. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car and fun to drive. TB Dallas , 08/29/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My last car was an A4 so I already liked the Audi brand and driving the A5 was even more fun. Plus the attention to details inside the vehicle are great. Love the virtual dash. Wish that there was more storage in the vehicle and I liked how the older Audi's had SD card slots for music, but still very happy with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent Brandon Y , 02/20/2019 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 6 of 10 people found this review helpful Amazing vehicle, Otp for the premium plus for the upgraded Tech