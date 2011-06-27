  1. Home
Used 2005 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Cute car with LOTS of problems

zoiezoe, 08/22/2011
24 of 29 people found this review helpful

I loved this car when I first bought it, but in a short time I had SO many problems with it, including problems with coils, compressor, air flow sensor, motor mounts, vacuum leak, and more. My engine burned up and they refused to replace under warranty because I was slightly over my oil change and therefore 'violated my warranty contract conditions' according to Audi, even though the delay was so minor it could not cause such a problem (sludge, not lack of oil). I later did a Google search for "Audi engine sludge" and found similar complaints from others. It's very difficult and expensive to fix. This car is adorable and fun to drive, but wow did it do damage to my wallet.

Report Abuse

Cabriolet Review

VRB, 08/27/2004
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Have only had for a week. We traded in a 2002 TT Roadster due to bad visibility driving with the top up. The A4 is sensational, roomy and fun to drive.

Report Abuse

Fun to drive but MAJOR Flaws

wazzujon, 10/09/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought the Audi with 36K miles 2 years ago. It now has 53K miles. While it was under warranty It was in the shop 3 times for semi major issues. I didn't care because it was under warranty and they gave me loaner cars. Then at 51,500 Miles the CVT TRANSMISSION went out. Yes AUDI paid for half, but they gave me 3 days to tell them to I would accept their offer. SO I had to pay $3500 out of pocket for something that would have been under warranty two months before. If you Google Audi and CVT transmissions and TCM's you will see there are hundreds of Audi's complaints about this. Yes it's fun to drive though.

Report Abuse

Get extended warranty

Wazzujon, 10/13/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

It's fun to drive, kinda slow for you speed freaks. There's a blind spot when the top is up. Also had to replace my tranny at 51,500 miles. YES 1500 miles past warranty expiration. They paid for half. I think they should have paid for all. Now I am finding out they do not hold their value AT ALL! Very expensive car to drive. WON'T EVER BUY AN AUDI AGAIN! The Navi UI stinks and is very confusing.

Report Abuse

It's worth it...

jamieincolumbus, 11/15/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

The cvt transmission takes some time to get used to. This car is amazing, the top is great, gets decent gas mileage but requires premium. Audi does have problems with dealer communications... Seems you have to do your own research if you want anything fixed at the dealer. Discontinuedthe warranty is out it's going to an independent shop. It's a pain but totally worth it!

Report Abuse
