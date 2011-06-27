Used 2005 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Cute car with LOTS of problems
I loved this car when I first bought it, but in a short time I had SO many problems with it, including problems with coils, compressor, air flow sensor, motor mounts, vacuum leak, and more. My engine burned up and they refused to replace under warranty because I was slightly over my oil change and therefore 'violated my warranty contract conditions' according to Audi, even though the delay was so minor it could not cause such a problem (sludge, not lack of oil). I later did a Google search for "Audi engine sludge" and found similar complaints from others. It's very difficult and expensive to fix. This car is adorable and fun to drive, but wow did it do damage to my wallet.
Cabriolet Review
Have only had for a week. We traded in a 2002 TT Roadster due to bad visibility driving with the top up. The A4 is sensational, roomy and fun to drive.
Fun to drive but MAJOR Flaws
I bought the Audi with 36K miles 2 years ago. It now has 53K miles. While it was under warranty It was in the shop 3 times for semi major issues. I didn't care because it was under warranty and they gave me loaner cars. Then at 51,500 Miles the CVT TRANSMISSION went out. Yes AUDI paid for half, but they gave me 3 days to tell them to I would accept their offer. SO I had to pay $3500 out of pocket for something that would have been under warranty two months before. If you Google Audi and CVT transmissions and TCM's you will see there are hundreds of Audi's complaints about this. Yes it's fun to drive though.
Get extended warranty
It's fun to drive, kinda slow for you speed freaks. There's a blind spot when the top is up. Also had to replace my tranny at 51,500 miles. YES 1500 miles past warranty expiration. They paid for half. I think they should have paid for all. Now I am finding out they do not hold their value AT ALL! Very expensive car to drive. WON'T EVER BUY AN AUDI AGAIN! The Navi UI stinks and is very confusing.
It's worth it...
The cvt transmission takes some time to get used to. This car is amazing, the top is great, gets decent gas mileage but requires premium. Audi does have problems with dealer communications... Seems you have to do your own research if you want anything fixed at the dealer. Discontinuedthe warranty is out it's going to an independent shop. It's a pain but totally worth it!
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Related Used 2005 Audi A4 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner