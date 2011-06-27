Used 2004 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love hate relationship Brett Duncan , 11/06/2015 1.8T Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I love the thought of this car, it gets good gas mileage, it's comfortable and looks nice with the top down and it's great at high speeds. What I don't like... The maintenance! It's very expensive, in just two months I had an oil leak, coolent leak, transmission speed sensor failure, a whole new ac, the gear shifter peace spilt apart, the car starts funny, etc. This car also isn't fast enough for me. I should have got the V6 Quattro but that's probably just me. I want to keep the car but on the other hand I could lease a brand new one for the same price as the maintenance on this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Audi -Never again driver98 , 05/15/2011 19 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought an A4 2004 with extended warranty. Made a maintanence checkup with Keys Audi in Los Angeles. Told me i had to wait 2 weeks. i origanlly had a bad vibration problem to seek the appt anyway. 2 weeks latwer at 103,000 mile son car they would not honor the 100,00 warranty. AND would not honor the extended warranty. I called Audi America and bitc$$! Made them honor the extended warranty. Only got an oil change and tire rotation( SCREWED) OK THEN i asked them what was the vibration,THEY TOLD ME...Motor Mounts. Wanted 2k from the dealer to fix. I went to local mech for $800. Replaced them vibration was still there. 3 days later ENGINE BLEW! Due to timing chain fail.Called them,did nothing

A disappointment bearuk , 12/07/2013 13 of 17 people found this review helpful The good points: The ride and handling are great, the convertible top design is a delight. The bad: Everything is going to cost you (more). Within 50 miles of driving I had a check engine light. The interior ergonomics are, in my opinion, dreadful, with the single cheap plastic cupholder as a start, the plastic click click switches, and more plastic parts that break (sun visor clip, center armrest for me). The extremely annoying warnings. There's the two hour 'stop driving and take a break' warning. the tone when you open the drivers door with the turn signal on. It treats the driver like a moron. Never again!

THINK TWICE BEFORE BUYING! lenti , 03/29/2012 22 of 34 people found this review helpful Bought the A4 convertible new. I only used it as a second car and have driven 32,000 miles now. When it still was under warranty a warning light come on and I was told it is nothing serious and AUDI service made it go away. The light came on and off several times in the last year. Recently the car was hesitating when accelerating. AUDI now quoted $2,200 for repair of the transmission control box. When it was in repair they told me they have found problems with the transmission and the repair would be $7,000!! Can anyone imagine that on a car for $50,000 with only 32,000 miles.