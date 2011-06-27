Used 1998 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

AudiBrüh , 08/12/2016 1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD

I bought this car 2 years ago with 195000 miles on it for $2500... now I got it as a winter beater and its sole purpose was for me to have some fun in the snow. Jump 24 months later and it's almost like I have a 3rd child, I absolutely love this car! Okay so let me start off by saying that the car was not perfect when I got it. Be weary of coil packs and suspension components on this car. I knew what I was getting into, because I've owned german cars before and follow car tuning forums. So if you're looking to buy this car, please get it with a carfax and buy from a responsible person. The previous owner of my car had it for 12 years and kept it completely stock! Since I've had it, I've upgraded to coilovers and had a performance chipped installed as well as a new diverter valve. I did all the preventative maintenance for the car the very first month I got it. Regardless of what the previous owner told me.. I redid the oil change, I rotated the tires and realigned the car. I also had the car checked out by an independent Audi Specialists who personally gave me the thumbs up. Without going into detail, I spend an additional 3k on top of the 2.5K on the car just to make sure it was in top shape. Some of you may think I'm crazy.. but here's the deal, at the end of the day I got a 200hp turbo, all wheel drive, stick shift, german car for $5500 with no check engine lights, no oil leaks, no ABS issues, no airbag lights... no regrets! The car is an absolute blast to drive, what's so great about it, is that you won't catch any attention and you won't have a car that looks like everyone has one. In my opinion the car looks beautiful and is so very simple. BTW I've driven this car on Angeles Crest on many occasions and not once has it ever over heated or gave me trouble. Excellent car for tuners and a great car for someone who just wants to have a fun driving experience with the added safety of the quattro system. Before I conclude this brief review, I must let everyone know that this car will treat you right BUT you must treat it right, meaning you must keep it fed with premium gas as well as use only synthenic oil and OEM fluids. Please please please don't cheap out on these things. My Audi as 210000 miles and is still on the original stock turbo.