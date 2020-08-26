Used 1998 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

1,891 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  • 2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro

    135,224 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    112,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Red
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    210,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T

    117,400 miles

    $3,477

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    160,020 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T

    80,654 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T

    151,359 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $995

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro

    139,959 miles

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro

    51,657 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    109,863 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,483

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    81,215 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition

    182,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    97,787 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,980

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T

    137,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,350

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition

    168,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T

    123,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $5,675

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    168,626 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    139,928 miles

    $4,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 1998 Audi A4

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.2149 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 149 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Daily Driven & Canyon Carved
AudiBrüh,08/12/2016
1.8T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
I bought this car 2 years ago with 195000 miles on it for $2500... now I got it as a winter beater and its sole purpose was for me to have some fun in the snow. Jump 24 months later and it's almost like I have a 3rd child, I absolutely love this car! Okay so let me start off by saying that the car was not perfect when I got it. Be weary of coil packs and suspension components on this car. I knew what I was getting into, because I've owned german cars before and follow car tuning forums. So if you're looking to buy this car, please get it with a carfax and buy from a responsible person. The previous owner of my car had it for 12 years and kept it completely stock! Since I've had it, I've upgraded to coilovers and had a performance chipped installed as well as a new diverter valve. I did all the preventative maintenance for the car the very first month I got it. Regardless of what the previous owner told me.. I redid the oil change, I rotated the tires and realigned the car. I also had the car checked out by an independent Audi Specialists who personally gave me the thumbs up. Without going into detail, I spend an additional 3k on top of the 2.5K on the car just to make sure it was in top shape. Some of you may think I'm crazy.. but here's the deal, at the end of the day I got a 200hp turbo, all wheel drive, stick shift, german car for $5500 with no check engine lights, no oil leaks, no ABS issues, no airbag lights... no regrets! The car is an absolute blast to drive, what's so great about it, is that you won't catch any attention and you won't have a car that looks like everyone has one. In my opinion the car looks beautiful and is so very simple. BTW I've driven this car on Angeles Crest on many occasions and not once has it ever over heated or gave me trouble. Excellent car for tuners and a great car for someone who just wants to have a fun driving experience with the added safety of the quattro system. Before I conclude this brief review, I must let everyone know that this car will treat you right BUT you must treat it right, meaning you must keep it fed with premium gas as well as use only synthenic oil and OEM fluids. Please please please don't cheap out on these things. My Audi as 210000 miles and is still on the original stock turbo.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to