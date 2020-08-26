Used 1998 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
- 135,224 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
Sunrise Used Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
Here at Sunrise Used cars we are a family owned business for over 20 years!! We take pride in every vehicle. Every vehicle gets put through a 150 point inspection before delivery. We have financing available and will take in your trade in no matter what year or condition it is in. Visit us at sunriseusedcars.net to see all our inventory, directions to the dealership, finance calculators, hours of operation, and much more. All internet prices reflect having a down payment of one thousand dollars or having a trade worth one thousand dollars. Call today to schedule a test drive on any of our vehicles. Stop in today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVT68E12A304562
Stock: 304562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2003 Audi A4 1.8T AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: quattro, Cloth, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7J x 15 ET 39 7-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wiperS.Odometer is 46384 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E03A198226
Stock: T7742B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 210,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 19/28 City/Highway MPGNO PRICE EXPIRATION!2003 Audi A4 Red 1.8T quattro 4D Sedan I4 quattro 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive and Tiptronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E53A254712
Stock: 196606B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 117,400 miles
$3,477
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Keyless Entry, Rollover Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds Editors' Most Wanted Wagon Under $35,000. Edmunds.com explains Luxurious, sporty, winterproof and a few grand cheaper than BMW's 3 Series.. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITYThis A4 is priced $200 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $35,000*. MORE ABOUT USAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A4 1.8T with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAC48H13K029378
Stock: K029378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 160,020 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. NEW LOW PRICE! Runs mint!! All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again. Set down the mouse because this kid-friendly Sedan is the Sedan you've been thirsting for! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Turbo, Climate control, Cruise control... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E23A215365
Stock: M1826A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 80,654 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
Metro Motors - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
SOLD!! SOLD!! Very Nice 2004 Audi A4 Convertible!! 80654 Certified Miles!! Garage Kept Beauty. 1.8 Liter Turbo 4 Cylinder Automatic Transmission. Finished in Alpaka Beige Metallic Tan Leather Interior Tan German Canvas Convertible Top. 1-Touch Disappearing Convertible Top! Automatic Climate Control. Premium Sound System. Power Heated Memory Seats. Roll Over Protection Pkg. Leather Wrapped Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel. Automatic Headlamps. 17 Inch Alloy Sport Wheels on High Tread Bridgestone Tires. Have Fun in The Sun with this Nice German Convertible!! Just Inspected Smog Tested and ready for You To Enjoy!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A4 1.8T with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAC48H14K009696
Stock: o4AudCab
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,359 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$995
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
: *MECHANIC SPECIAL! Sold as is and for parts only!* EPA 29 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! $2,800 below Kelley Blue Book! 1.8T trim. Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, Premium Sound System Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Wagon Under $35,000. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: This A4 is priced $2,800 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A4 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJC68E54A258722
Stock: 4A258722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 139,959 miles
$5,980
Arrotta’s Max Autosports of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
This Wagon was driven only 8,685 miles/year, currently at 138,955 miles plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.Get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine plus the AWD system delivers increased grip and control under all road conditions.Unbelievable fuel mileage at 20 MPG around town and 28 MPG on the highway.You can load hours of music with the installed CD-Changer, meanwhile the premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album. The keyless entry option adds to the convenience of owning this vehicle while the installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers. The cruise control can prevent driver fatigue on long journeys at the same time the alarm system is an effective measure to safeguard the belongings in your car.The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively, additionally the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The passenger lumbar support guarantees that the front passanger is just as comfortable as the driver, not to mention the Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience. You can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows, not to mention the CD player is a must have for any daily driver.This traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads, meanwhile thanks to the installed power outlet, you can plug in devices when on the move. The cargo shade goes a long way to keep intruders away from your belongings.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.spokaneautomax.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVC58E94A037054
Stock: 58891C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 51,657 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
Just Right Motors - Cherry Hills Village / Colorado
Immaculate All Wheel Drive Audi A4 convertible. Only 51000 miles! Regular dealer service history. Clean CarFax. Just serviced and very clean.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDT48HX4K013632
Stock: 59890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,863 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,483
Napletons Northwestern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Wholesale Special Wholesale special! Napleton's offers select vehicles at wholesale prices directly to the public! Buy this car at wholesale prices before it leaves for the auction! Body or Mechanical reconditioning will be required. Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E94A108895
Stock: 290664A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,215 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,777
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Sensibility and practicality define the 2004 Audi A4! This model challenges small car competitors, regardless of price and class! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Audi prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front bucket seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E64A125167
Stock: 20045167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 182,070 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Nice little Audi. Its clean, has a couple little body imperfections, but looks nice overall and runs great. CARFAX is perfect with Zero accidents, only 3 owners, clean title and 100% accurate mileage. It is loaded up with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, All-wheel drive with automatic transmission, premium 5 spoke wheels, BOSE premium sound system with CD, keyless entry and so much more. Just a good little 2nd car for anyone! Buy it with cash or finance with only $800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E75A121307
Stock: 121307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,787 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,980
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - SUPER RARE 3.2L QUATTRO! - Nicely loaded! - Clean title, one minor fender bender 2 years ago - Yes its a 3.2 Quattro! - Premium package - Heated leather seats (rear too!) - 17" Sport alloy wheels - Sunroof - 6 CD Changer - Has some scratches on the back bumper, and rash on the wheels - Good brakes and tires! WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG68E05A488168
Stock: U5301958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,287 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,350
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJC68EX5A009446
Stock: 009446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,899
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. Power Sunroof/ Moonroof, Accident Free CARFAX History, Leather, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Cruise Control.Light Silver Metallic 2005 Audi A4 1.8TPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULC68E65A118902
Stock: V20287B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 123,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$5,675
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our incredible 2005 Audi A4 1.8T Sedan in Crystal Blue! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 170hp while paired to a quick shifting Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan rewards you with incredible acceleration and near 30mpg on the highway! The exterior is enhanced with great looking wheels and sleek lines. Power, prestige, and sophistication are close at hand with a wealth of top-shelf amenities in our 1.8T. You'll love the premium power seats, sunroof, power mirrors, and locks, AM/FM/CD with cassette audio system with speed sensitive volume control and more! Of course, our Audi has been masterfully crafted with safety features so you can have peace of mind as you make your way! ABS, child safety locks, multiple airbags, stability, and traction control are installed to keep you and your loved ones safe and secure. Slide into the front seat of this A4 and find out for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 1.8T with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJC68E45A078326
Stock: 18816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 168,626 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana
Enjoy the quality of this well cared for sporty 2005 Dakar Beige Metallic Audi A-4 Quattro sedan with AWD, 18' Aluminum alloy wheels, powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder engine breathing through dual exhaust pipes connected to a 6 speed manual transmission. Chrome grill + window trim with a power sunroof, fog lamps and Audi performance with 20-28MPG at a great price. Enter with your keyless entry fob with security and trunk release. Slide into your Beige heated leather bucket seats, grip the leather wrapped tilt steering wheel with controls, adjust the dual climate controls + set the mood with the unmatched sounds of your factory AM-FM-XM-TAPE-6CD Stereo system. You'll feel secure with SAFETY features like 4 wheel disk anti-lock brakes with traction control, rear defroster, child locks, heated power mirrors, auto headlights, auto dim mirrors, compass, thermometer to detect icy conditions, fluid monitor, hands free phone + dual front side and curtain air bags. You won't find a better price anywhere with our LOW overhead! Come on down from Helena, Missoula or Flathead to get your best deal today,or call 877-623-2177. We have access to numerous financing options as well as sub-prime financing to help you.There is no better time to make a deal! ALSO ask us about; Chevy, Chevy Truck, Chevrolet, HD, 1500, 2500, 3500, GMC, GMC Truck, Cadillac, Buick, car, truck, SUV, 5th Wheel, towing, diesel, diesel pickup truck, XT4, XT5, Escalade, CTS, CT6, Sierra, Silverado, Equinox, Traverse, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL, Terrain, Acadia, Denali, High Country, price, sale, deal, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, GM, Malibu, Impala, Cruze, sedan, hatchback, wagon, Heavy Duty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF78E25A556995
Stock: 19-76PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 139,928 miles
$4,990
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Inserts or Premium Leather Upholstery or 12-Way Front Sport Seats. As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro Black 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder FSI DOHC 6-Speed quattro Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDF68E75A479339
Stock: U18553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
