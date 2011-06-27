Vehicle overview

Don't show up the star. It's a good rule of thumb in show business and common sense in the sports car world. After all, wouldn't it be foolish for a brand to outdo its most expensive, famous and fanciest performance car with one that's cheaper? You'd think, but that's exactly what the 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage does.

As the name implies, it has a V12 engine -- specifically the same 6.0-liter 510-horsepower V12 found in Aston Martin's DBS flagship. Since the Vantage is smaller, Aston had to do a fair amount of engineering to shoehorn the engine under the hood. Changes included a few tweaks to the front structure, giant cooling vents in the hood and revised suspension tuning. Overall curb weight rises by about 150 pounds compared to the V8 Vantage, but it still weighs about 30 pounds fewer than the DBS with its carbon-fiber body panels.

That means the V12 Vantage is just as quick (if not quicker) than James Bond's ride, while the Vantage's more compact dimensions lend greater agility that the more grand-touring DBS cannot match. The V12 Vantage is also the more aggressively tuned driver's car and a bit of a beast to be honest, with an intense power delivery and a firm ride less suited for day-to-day driving than its siblings. If there was ever a car that could defy the frequent Aston Martin complaint of not being as sharply tuned as its competitors, this is it.

And yet, even if the V12 Vantage can match or surpass the DBS on a performance scale, its luster still dims compared to similarly priced exotics like the Audi R8 5.2, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and Porsche 911 Turbo S. They all provide varying mixes of quicker acceleration, stronger grip or even comfort given the Vantage's firm ride.

However, in this rarefied automotive air, such comparisons matter little. This is all about image, character and your preferred manner of on-road thrills. The 2012 Aston Martin V12 Vantage stands apart with its gorgeous body injected with an ample dose of testosterone in the form of its bulging vented hood and exaggerated side skirts. And while the Vantage may not corner with the tenacity of its competitors or sprint to 60 with the same gusto, there is something truly special about a classic V12 mashed into such a small package and singing the glorious wail that only an Aston Martin can deliver. This is a car of histrionics, not precision, and that can be just as desirable.

Plus, the V12 Vantage does cost about $100,000 less than the DBS. It would be too simplistic to ponder why someone would throw down the extra dough, but it certainly makes you rethink the notion of showing up the star.