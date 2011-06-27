  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  4. Used 2006 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  5. Used 2006 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 V12 Vanquish
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all V12 Vanquishes for sale
List Price Estimate
$40,784 - $73,349
Used V12 Vanquish for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Vanquish

steve mann, 08/18/2006
8 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is a phenomenal sports car and handles beautifully.

Report Abuse

All around Vanquisher

DB, 01/17/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have driven several before purchasing this car. The 2006 has a nicer interior with more features than you can learn in a weekend. Starting and driving this exotic muscle car produces the greatest sound. Steering and ride are precise and comfortable. It delivers choice in settings and although a little rough at low speed shifting for my wife. Driving is effortless. The limited edition Mansory kit offers some subtle carbon fiber ground effects and subdued tail lights, as well as the eye-catching double wide mouth grille.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all V12 Vanquishes for sale

Related Used 2006 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles