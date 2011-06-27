  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DBS
  4. Used 2009 Aston Martin DBS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Aston Martin DBS Features & Specs

More about the 2009 DBS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$262,000
See DBS Inventory
Starting MSRP
$270,000
See DBS Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1314
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.5/348.5 mi.246.0/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG1314
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
13 total speakersyesyes
1000 watts stereo outputyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
remote trunk releaseyesyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
alloy trim on shift knobyesno
carbon and leather trim on doorsyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
premium leather/alcantarayesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.185.9 in.
Curb weight3737 lbs.3836 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Height50.4 in.50.4 in.
EPA interior volume84.6 cu.ft.84.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.75.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green
  • Amethyst Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Slate Blue
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Almond Green
  • California Sage
  • Jet Black
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Fire Red
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Mercury Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Lightning Silver
  • Casino Royale
  • Storm Black
  • Morning Frost White
  • Emerald Green
  • Amethyst Red
  • Mariana Blue
  • Slate Blue
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Almond Green
  • California Sage
  • Jet Black
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Fire Red
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Mercury Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Lightning Silver
  • Casino Royale
  • Storm Black
  • Morning Frost White
Interior Colors
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sandstorm, premium leather/alcantara
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black Cherry, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blue Haze, premium leather/alcantara
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Havana Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather/alcantara
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Parliament Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sandstorm, premium leather/alcantara
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black Cherry, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blue Haze, premium leather/alcantara
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather/alcantara
  • Havana Tan, premium leather/alcantara
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather/alcantara
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather/alcantara
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Parliament Green, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
295/30R Z tiresyesyes
20 x 11 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$262,000
Starting MSRP
$270,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See DBS InventorySee DBS Inventory

Related Used 2009 Aston Martin DBS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles