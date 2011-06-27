Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
700 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.9 in.
Curb weight3737 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.4 in.
EPA interior volume84.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tempest Blue
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Casino Royale
  • Lightning Silver
  • Glacial Blue 2
  • Stratus White
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Morning Frost White
  • Storm Black
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue Sapphire
  • A M Titanium Silver
  • Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Merlot Red
  • Slate Blue
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
20 x 11 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
