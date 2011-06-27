  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB9
  4. Used 2012 Aston Martin DB9
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Aston Martin DB9 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 DB9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$196,551
See DB9 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$204,915
See DB9 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$196,160
See DB9 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG151515
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg13/20 mpg13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/422.0 mi.274.3/422.0 mi.274.3/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm470 hp @ 6000 rpm470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves484848
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
700 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyesyesyes
Second Glass Keyyesyesyes
Smokers Packyesyesyes
Leather Key Fob Pouchyesyesyes
Contrast Stitchingnoyesno
Fascia Trim - Nexus Alloynoyesno
Indented Leather Seat Insertsnoyesno
Carpet Color - Contemporarynoyesno
Fascia Trim - Mahoganynoyesno
Contrast Carpet Bindingnoyesno
Fascia Trim - Double Apexnoyesno
Fascia Trim - Bamboonoyesno
Matching Wood Door Trimnoyesno
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimnoyesno
Personalized Sill Plaquesnoyesno
Fascia Trim - Piano Blacknoyesno
Steering Wheel - Black Alcantaranoyesno
Fascia Trim - Tamo Ashnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front head room36.7 in.36.3 in.36.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
leathernoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Rear head room31.3 in.31.5 in.31.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.48.9 in.48.9 in.
Rear leg room27.4 in.26.5 in.27.4 in.
Rear shoulder room47.2 in.47.2 in.47.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyesyesyes
Brake Calipers - Yellownoyesno
10 Spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned Wheelnoyesno
Brake Calipers - Rednoyesno
20 Spoke Diamond Turned & Graphite Wheelnoyesno
10 Spoke Forged Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelnoyesno
Magnum Silver Mesh Packnoyesno
Brake Calipers - Blacknoyesno
Brake Calipers - Greynoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Front track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.4.8 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.4 in.185.4 in.185.4 in.
Curb weight3968 lbs.4090 lbs.3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.4.8 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.no0.35 cd.
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Rear track61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Exterior Colors
  • Quantum Silver
  • Carbon Black
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Special AML Color
  • Midnight Blue
  • Mariana Blue
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Jet Black
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Match to Sample
  • Hardly Green
  • Marron Black
  • Magma Red
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Previous AML Color
  • Appletree Green
  • Silver Blonde
  • Viridian Green
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Morning Frost White
  • Storm Black
  • Quantum Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Fire Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Morning Frost White
Interior Colors
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Madagascar Tan, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Metallic Bronze, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
275/35R Z tiresyesyesyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$196,551
Starting MSRP
$204,915
Starting MSRP
$196,160
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See DB9 InventorySee DB9 InventorySee DB9 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Aston Martin DB9 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles