Used 2011 Aston Martin DB9 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 DB9
Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG131515
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg13/20 mpg13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/358.7 mi.274.3/422.0 mi.274.3/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG131515
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm470 hp @ 6000 rpm470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves484848
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
700 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Contrast Stitchingyesyesyes
Fascia Trim - Nexus Alloyyesyesyes
Smokers Packyesyesyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyesyesyes
Secondary Glass Keyyesyesyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyesyesyes
Fascia Trim - Mahoganyyesyesyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyesyesyes
Matching Wood Door Trimyesyesyes
Fascia Trim - Bambooyesyesyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyesyesyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyesyesyes
Double Apex Fascia Trimyesyesyes
Perforated Leather Seat Insertsyesyesyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyesyesyes
Fascia Trim - Tamo Ashyesyesyes
Polished Alloy Treadplatesyesyesyes
Headlining Color - Contemporarynonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Rear head room31.5 in.31.5 in.31.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.48.9 in.48.9 in.
Rear leg room26.5 in.26.5 in.27.4 in.
Rear shoulder room47.2 in.47.2 in.47.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
5 Spoke Forged Diamond Turned Wheelyesyesyes
10 Spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned Wheelyesyesyes
Front Wheel Stone Guardsyesyesyes
Convertible Hood Color - Contemporaryyesyesno
Paint - DBS Special Colorsyesyesyes
Paint - Contemporaryyesyesyes
20 Spoke Diamond Turned & Graphite Wheelyesyesyes
10 Spoke Forged Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelyesyesyes
Magnum Silver Mesh Packyesyesyes
Alternative Brake Caliper Finishesyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Front track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.8 cu.ft.4.8 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.5 in.185.5 in.185.5 in.
Curb weight4000 lbs.4090 lbs.3968 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.8 cu.ft.4.8 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.51.2 in.51.2 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width74.0 in.74.0 in.74.0 in.
Rear track61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
Drag Coefficientnono0.35 cd.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Exterior Colors
  • Morning Frost White
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Lightning Silver
  • Fire Red
  • Stratus White
  • Emerald Green
  • Mariana Blue
  • Storm Black
  • Slate Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Titanium Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Amethyst Red
  • Almond Green
  • Jet Black
  • Hardly Green
  • Magma Red
  • Special AML Color / Match to Sample
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Quantum Silver
  • Silver Blonde
  • Previous AML Color
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Glacial Blue
  • Tempest Blue
Interior Colors
  • Baltic Blue, leather
  • Tuscan Tan, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Deep Purple, leather
  • Chestnut Tan, leather
  • Falcon Grey, leather
  • Parliament Green, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Iron Ore Red, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, leather
  • Blue Haze, leather
  • Pinewood Green, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Moon Shadow, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
275/35R Z tiresyesyesyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$198,115
Starting MSRP
$203,015
Starting MSRP
$189,915
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
