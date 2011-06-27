Used 2011 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews

LYB , 08/02/2018 Technology Package 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5A)

I purchased this car for the simple fact that I didn't want another minivan and at the time, crossovers were just kicking off. For the past 8 years I have adored this car. I typically fill the car up on the 15th and 30th because of the excellent gas mileage for a car that size. The power is just right to have the pickup you need in tight traffic situations but not too much that it will get away from you. In the city, the car is excellent. The storage area is great and with the seats folded down, you can get quite a bit in the car. I've moved 2 boys to and from college with this car using the roof rack for overflow and it has not given me one problem. Maintenance is great, very inexpensive to care for this car. I use my local Midas mechanics and they treat it like a baby. Even at 8 years old I still get looks and people can't believe it is a 2011 model. Young men love it and I even had one group of guys tell my son that it's a 'sweet ride man!' :-) You see very few on the road and when you do, heads do turn. Very stylish even now. White is the perfect color for this car. It looks so sleek. In regards to safety, I have no complaints. I've driven through the snow jam of 2014 in Atlanta and during the 12 hours, 20 mile drive home, the car was a champ. Thank goodness for the DVD system I had installed as we were entertained and comfortable. The seats are like sofas, especially the back seat. I was amazed at the amount of fuel used during that time, not 1/2 tank being that we were sitting for the most part but the fact that the car ran for a solid 12 hours in freezing conditions, we were warm, the windows stayed clear and there was no thought of the car breaking down or freezing up. I would not hesitate to recommend this car to anyone. Great for someone with small kids and pets. A dream on the highway. I can get from Atlanta to Tampa, Florida on 3/4 tank of gas!