2019 Acura TLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TLX Sedan
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,796*
Total Cash Price
$31,022
A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,481*
Total Cash Price
$41,667
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,159*
Total Cash Price
$42,884
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,957*
Total Cash Price
$30,414
A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,901*
Total Cash Price
$41,971
SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,635*
Total Cash Price
$31,631
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,838*
Total Cash Price
$44,100
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,957*
Total Cash Price
$30,414
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,411*
Total Cash Price
$34,368
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,027*
Total Cash Price
$37,713
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$49,929*
Total Cash Price
$36,193
A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$55,383*
Total Cash Price
$40,146
SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,544*
Total Cash Price
$39,538
A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,027*
Total Cash Price
$37,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$1,005
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$268
|$791
|$613
|$1,196
|$1,878
|$4,746
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$405
|$622
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,454
|Financing
|$1,669
|$1,341
|$993
|$621
|$224
|$4,849
|Depreciation
|$7,516
|$2,862
|$2,339
|$2,620
|$2,289
|$17,627
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,197
|$7,571
|$6,603
|$7,584
|$7,841
|$42,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$1,349
|$6,303
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,062
|$823
|$1,607
|$2,522
|$6,375
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$544
|$836
|$1,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,728
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,952
|Financing
|$2,241
|$1,802
|$1,334
|$834
|$301
|$6,513
|Depreciation
|$10,096
|$3,844
|$3,141
|$3,520
|$3,074
|$23,675
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,725
|$10,170
|$8,869
|$10,186
|$10,531
|$57,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$1,296
|$1,341
|$1,389
|$6,487
|Maintenance
|$371
|$1,093
|$847
|$1,654
|$2,596
|$6,561
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$560
|$860
|$1,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,778
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,009
|Financing
|$2,307
|$1,854
|$1,373
|$859
|$310
|$6,703
|Depreciation
|$10,390
|$3,956
|$3,233
|$3,622
|$3,164
|$24,366
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,243
|$10,466
|$9,128
|$10,483
|$10,839
|$59,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$4,601
|Maintenance
|$263
|$775
|$601
|$1,173
|$1,841
|$4,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$397
|$610
|$1,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,425
|Financing
|$1,636
|$1,315
|$974
|$609
|$220
|$4,754
|Depreciation
|$7,369
|$2,806
|$2,293
|$2,569
|$2,244
|$17,281
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,938
|$7,423
|$6,474
|$7,435
|$7,687
|$41,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$1,268
|$1,312
|$1,359
|$6,349
|Maintenance
|$363
|$1,070
|$829
|$1,619
|$2,541
|$6,421
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$548
|$842
|$1,390
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,740
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,966
|Financing
|$2,258
|$1,815
|$1,344
|$840
|$304
|$6,561
|Depreciation
|$10,169
|$3,872
|$3,164
|$3,545
|$3,097
|$23,848
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,854
|$10,244
|$8,934
|$10,260
|$10,608
|$57,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$924
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$4,785
|Maintenance
|$274
|$806
|$625
|$1,220
|$1,915
|$4,839
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$413
|$634
|$1,047
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,311
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,701
|$1,368
|$1,013
|$633
|$229
|$4,944
|Depreciation
|$7,664
|$2,918
|$2,385
|$2,672
|$2,334
|$17,972
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,456
|$7,720
|$6,733
|$7,732
|$7,994
|$43,635
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,288
|$1,333
|$1,379
|$1,428
|$6,671
|Maintenance
|$381
|$1,124
|$871
|$1,701
|$2,669
|$6,747
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$576
|$885
|$1,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,828
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,066
|Financing
|$2,372
|$1,907
|$1,412
|$883
|$319
|$6,893
|Depreciation
|$10,685
|$4,069
|$3,325
|$3,725
|$3,254
|$25,057
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,760
|$10,763
|$9,387
|$10,781
|$11,146
|$60,838
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$4,601
|Maintenance
|$263
|$775
|$601
|$1,173
|$1,841
|$4,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$397
|$610
|$1,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,425
|Financing
|$1,636
|$1,315
|$974
|$609
|$220
|$4,754
|Depreciation
|$7,369
|$2,806
|$2,293
|$2,569
|$2,244
|$17,281
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,938
|$7,423
|$6,474
|$7,435
|$7,687
|$41,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$1,003
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,113
|$5,199
|Maintenance
|$297
|$876
|$679
|$1,325
|$2,080
|$5,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$449
|$689
|$1,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,610
|Financing
|$1,849
|$1,486
|$1,101
|$688
|$249
|$5,372
|Depreciation
|$8,327
|$3,171
|$2,591
|$2,903
|$2,536
|$19,528
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,620
|$8,388
|$7,316
|$8,402
|$8,686
|$47,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$1,179
|$1,221
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$326
|$961
|$745
|$1,455
|$2,283
|$5,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$492
|$756
|$1,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,564
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,767
|Financing
|$2,029
|$1,631
|$1,208
|$755
|$273
|$5,895
|Depreciation
|$9,138
|$3,479
|$2,843
|$3,186
|$2,783
|$21,428
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,043
|$9,205
|$8,028
|$9,219
|$9,532
|$52,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$313
|$922
|$715
|$1,396
|$2,191
|$5,537
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$472
|$726
|$1,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,501
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,696
|Financing
|$1,947
|$1,565
|$1,159
|$725
|$262
|$5,657
|Depreciation
|$8,769
|$3,339
|$2,729
|$3,057
|$2,670
|$20,564
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,396
|$8,833
|$7,704
|$8,848
|$9,148
|$49,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$1,300
|$6,073
|Maintenance
|$347
|$1,023
|$793
|$1,548
|$2,430
|$6,142
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$524
|$805
|$1,329
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,665
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,881
|Financing
|$2,160
|$1,736
|$1,286
|$804
|$290
|$6,275
|Depreciation
|$9,727
|$3,704
|$3,027
|$3,391
|$2,962
|$22,811
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,078
|$9,798
|$8,546
|$9,814
|$10,147
|$55,383
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,281
|$5,981
|Maintenance
|$342
|$1,008
|$781
|$1,525
|$2,393
|$6,049
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$516
|$793
|$1,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,639
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,853
|Financing
|$2,127
|$1,710
|$1,266
|$792
|$286
|$6,180
|Depreciation
|$9,580
|$3,648
|$2,981
|$3,340
|$2,917
|$22,465
|Fuel
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$10,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,819
|$9,650
|$8,416
|$9,666
|$9,993
|$54,544
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 TLX Sedan A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$1,179
|$1,221
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$326
|$961
|$745
|$1,455
|$2,283
|$5,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$492
|$756
|$1,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,564
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,767
|Financing
|$2,029
|$1,631
|$1,208
|$755
|$273
|$5,895
|Depreciation
|$9,138
|$3,479
|$2,843
|$3,186
|$2,783
|$21,428
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,043
|$9,205
|$8,028
|$9,219
|$9,532
|$52,027
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 TLX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Acura TLX in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Acura TLX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- 2019 Acura TLX