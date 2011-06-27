Used 2009 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Coming back to Acura
This car is not a sports car. It's a sedan that accelerates fast, comfortable and quiet to ride in. Having driven the 330i, decided it's no longer for my taste; the BMW demanded my attention at all times. One wrong move and the kidney grills head into the wrong lane. TL is more forgiving for daily driving. It just depends on what you want. My goal with the current purchase was fast, quiet and comfortable, plus solid reliability to boot. Styling is purely subjective, so say what you will about the TL styling, it's just an opinion and preference. Build quality is excellent compared to my previous cars, Lexus IS250, BMW 330i and 525i.
A fun everyday 4 door sports car
Have owned this car since Christmas, 2008, it's now heading into Christmas 2010, so two years. I can say that it has been a truly pleasurable experience... The car is quick, agile, comfortable, gets 30mpg (!, surprised) and reliable...has the tech package which is VERY useful, and has a huge WOW factor...my fiance likes the car much more than her Lexus. This is my third Acura, the first, a 1999 model, was the best car that I had ever owned up until that time, the second was a 2002 (all TLs) pretty much like the first, and this 2009 model is fantastic... The only problem that I've had was with the driver's seat bolster wearing prematurely...worth the money spent...
I've seen the future
This car is one "Sexy Beast." Test drove both models several times. Previous 2001 CL owner and I have always loved Acura's (Honda's) approach, luxury from a different angle keeping performance, reliability, and quality in the mix. Performance is in the hand of the driver for the most part...I haven't notice a lag in acceleration nor any weird steering problems. Solid. Paying more doesn't equate to better. BMW's and Audi's and such still have folks fooled(along with media such as MT). I love the design for its daring non-cookie cutter non-euro ultra technical look. I'm a design engineer so the art-functionality looks appeal to me and evidently to the ladies, they swoon over it daily.
Great first Acura
My 09 TL with the tech package is everything I wanted in a CPO Acura. I traded in a 2008 Audi A4 and wanted an upgrade to something larger and more spacious. The car drives great, handles awesome (without the SH-AWD too!) and has all the features of a BMW, MB or Lexus for a thousands less. I highly recommend you test drive a TL before making your next car purchase.
Nice Car
Although the exterior of this styling seems a bit awkward, the first time one of them drive past me on the freeway, I was hooked. It's angular styling is actually quite brilliant. I purchased one for my wife in the pearl white color and we get nothing but compliments. The ride is pleasant and the engine has plenty of power for entertaining launches onto freeways and long jaunts to LA. In fact, the day after I bought it, I put over 400 miles on it driving to southern California and it was excellent. I also have a loaded Honda Accord, and I'll admit that I used to think Acura TL's were just a dressed-up Accord. But I am a believer now that the Acura is a much nicer car, even in standard trim.
Sponsored cars related to the TL
Related Used 2009 Acura TL Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner