Used 2009 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews

Coming back to Acura Anthony , 07/30/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This car is not a sports car. It's a sedan that accelerates fast, comfortable and quiet to ride in. Having driven the 330i, decided it's no longer for my taste; the BMW demanded my attention at all times. One wrong move and the kidney grills head into the wrong lane. TL is more forgiving for daily driving. It just depends on what you want. My goal with the current purchase was fast, quiet and comfortable, plus solid reliability to boot. Styling is purely subjective, so say what you will about the TL styling, it's just an opinion and preference. Build quality is excellent compared to my previous cars, Lexus IS250, BMW 330i and 525i.

A fun everyday 4 door sports car Bruce Kepley , 11/16/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Have owned this car since Christmas, 2008, it's now heading into Christmas 2010, so two years. I can say that it has been a truly pleasurable experience... The car is quick, agile, comfortable, gets 30mpg (!, surprised) and reliable...has the tech package which is VERY useful, and has a huge WOW factor...my fiance likes the car much more than her Lexus. This is my third Acura, the first, a 1999 model, was the best car that I had ever owned up until that time, the second was a 2002 (all TLs) pretty much like the first, and this 2009 model is fantastic... The only problem that I've had was with the driver's seat bolster wearing prematurely...worth the money spent...

I've seen the future compewterbleu , 03/25/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is one "Sexy Beast." Test drove both models several times. Previous 2001 CL owner and I have always loved Acura's (Honda's) approach, luxury from a different angle keeping performance, reliability, and quality in the mix. Performance is in the hand of the driver for the most part...I haven't notice a lag in acceleration nor any weird steering problems. Solid. Paying more doesn't equate to better. BMW's and Audi's and such still have folks fooled(along with media such as MT). I love the design for its daring non-cookie cutter non-euro ultra technical look. I'm a design engineer so the art-functionality looks appeal to me and evidently to the ladies, they swoon over it daily.

Great first Acura Dave04 , 08/04/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My 09 TL with the tech package is everything I wanted in a CPO Acura. I traded in a 2008 Audi A4 and wanted an upgrade to something larger and more spacious. The car drives great, handles awesome (without the SH-AWD too!) and has all the features of a BMW, MB or Lexus for a thousands less. I highly recommend you test drive a TL before making your next car purchase.