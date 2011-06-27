Used 2007 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
Excellent Value Packed Sports Sedan
What's with all the whining? Enough with the complaints about turning radius..... Please. Learn how to drive and execute a 3 point turn. The day I base my decision to buy a car on turning radius, please shoot me. As for rattling, my '07 has none. Everything works perfectly. Nothing ever breaks, and it's got 73,000 miles on it! You shant find another car with all the features of the TL in it's price range, or even higher.
2007 Acura TL type-S
Great car overall. Purchased new for $5K below MSRP. Very reliable but watch out for Bluetooth connection to cell phone. Known to actually kill battery by failing to disconnect properly. Continues searching for connection when you leave vehicle (24/7!). $375 to fix plus new battery! Engineered to go 300k miles with proper maintainence. Brembo brakes fantastic but pads AND rotors wear very quickly. Remember the $1,100 cost to change out timing belt and water pump at 105,000 miles or 7 years!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
2006 TL vs 2007 TL Comparison
After driving a 2006 TL for several months and purchasing a 2007 base model, here is my take on the differences. The 2007 is a little better overall. Its suspension absorbs bumps better than before while still maintaining its sportiness and handling. It's quieter on the highway and its seats are more comfortable (softer) - especially on longer rides. From the front, the separate fog lights, chrome-like strip along the bottom and integrated blikers in the side mirrors, give the car a more elegant look. The sporty body style, sporty handling and very comfortable ride made it a good choice for me. Notes: No squeaks or rattles, the new transmission is now derived from the RL's tranny.
Great All Around Car
I have owned Honda/Acura products for over 10 years, so when it came time to replace my TSX, the TL was the logical choice. I looked at the 335i, G35, and IS 350. They are all great cars, but each one had a few annoying features. The TL Type-S has all the performance I need, with a great interior and proven Acura reliability. I have had the car for 2 weeks now, and I do not regret any part of my decision.
Great Car
The car is flawless. One warning: there is a technological curve with setting up your phone and using the navigation. Lots to read. Second warning: not all cell phones can be used to import the cell phone address book from phone to car. I had to buy a new phone that would support all the features. It's minor but my relatively new Razor was not able to transfer its information. This is a great value. Compare it to BMW 3 series and see what you get for the money. I think you'll be impressed.
