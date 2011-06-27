  1. Home
Used 1997 Acura TL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5V6Inline 5
Combined MPG201920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg17/22 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/395.6 mi.292.4/378.4 mi.309.6/395.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG201920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.2 l2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6300 rpm200 hp @ 5300 rpm176 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.34.8 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 5V6Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.43.7 in.43.7 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Measurements
Length191.5 in.191.7 in.191.5 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.3461 lbs.3252 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.55.7 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.111.8 in.111.8 in.
Width70.3 in.70.9 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
