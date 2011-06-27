Used 1995 Acura TL Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.6/395.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|176 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|191.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3282 lbs.
|3252 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|55.3 in.
|Wheel base
|111.8 in.
|Width
|70.3 in.
