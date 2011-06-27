Used 2018 Acura RLX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasHybrid
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2328
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic7-speed automated manual
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg28/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.422.8/437.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.15.1 gal.
Combined MPG2328
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
cylinder deactivationyesno
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm341 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6500 rpm377 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Valves2424
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
14 total speakersyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
Krell premium brand speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
front, side, and rear view cameranoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
heated steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.9 in.55.9 in.
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesno
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding center armrestnoyes
multi-level heatingnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Length197.8 in.197.8 in.
Curb weight3977 lbs.4380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.4.5 in.
Height57.7 in.57.7 in.
EPA interior volume117.0 cu.ft.114.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Exterior Colors
  • Gilded Pewter Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Gilded Pewter Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graystone, premium leather
  • Seacoast, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Graystone, premium leather
  • Seacoast, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
All season tiresyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
P245/40R W tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See RLX InventorySee RLX Inventory

