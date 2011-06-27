Used 2015 Acura RLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RLX Sedan
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,275*
Total Cash Price
$23,546
Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,221*
Total Cash Price
$24,017
Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,767*
Total Cash Price
$32,258
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,658*
Total Cash Price
$33,200
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,239*
Total Cash Price
$32,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$5,241
|Maintenance
|$2,776
|$1,121
|$1,617
|$1,346
|$3,597
|$10,457
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,272
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,436
|Financing
|$1,266
|$1,019
|$754
|$471
|$171
|$3,681
|Depreciation
|$5,716
|$2,411
|$2,122
|$1,881
|$1,688
|$13,818
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,345
|$8,029
|$8,104
|$7,446
|$9,351
|$47,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RLX Sedan Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$1,133
|$5,346
|Maintenance
|$2,832
|$1,143
|$1,649
|$1,373
|$3,669
|$10,666
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,297
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,465
|Financing
|$1,291
|$1,039
|$769
|$480
|$174
|$3,755
|Depreciation
|$5,830
|$2,459
|$2,164
|$1,919
|$1,722
|$14,094
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,632
|$8,190
|$8,266
|$7,595
|$9,538
|$48,221
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RLX Sedan Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,180
|Maintenance
|$3,803
|$1,536
|$2,215
|$1,844
|$4,928
|$14,326
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,743
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,967
|Financing
|$1,734
|$1,396
|$1,033
|$645
|$234
|$5,043
|Depreciation
|$7,831
|$3,303
|$2,907
|$2,577
|$2,313
|$18,931
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,653
|$11,000
|$11,102
|$10,201
|$12,811
|$64,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,476
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,390
|Maintenance
|$3,914
|$1,581
|$2,280
|$1,898
|$5,072
|$14,744
|Repairs
|$823
|$880
|$949
|$1,019
|$1,100
|$4,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,794
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,025
|Financing
|$1,785
|$1,437
|$1,063
|$664
|$241
|$5,190
|Depreciation
|$8,060
|$3,400
|$2,992
|$2,652
|$2,380
|$19,483
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,226
|$11,321
|$11,427
|$10,499
|$13,185
|$66,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 RLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$7,233
|Maintenance
|$3,831
|$1,547
|$2,231
|$1,857
|$4,964
|$14,431
|Repairs
|$806
|$861
|$929
|$998
|$1,076
|$4,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,982
|Financing
|$1,747
|$1,406
|$1,041
|$650
|$236
|$5,080
|Depreciation
|$7,888
|$3,327
|$2,928
|$2,596
|$2,329
|$19,069
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,796
|$11,080
|$11,184
|$10,275
|$12,904
|$65,239
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 RLX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Acura RLX in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2015 Acura RLX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019