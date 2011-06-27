Used 2014 Acura RLX Consumer Reviews
Really Good Car
This car is alot better than reviewed from my perspective. I think the issue is this: This DOES NOT compete with the BMW 5 series or MB E-Class (regardless of what Acura would like)...really more like Lexus, Infiitniti or Lincoln based on my experience. That said, based on actual purchase price-- strong discount to MSRP/Invoice so well below BWM/MB this is a high quality, nice driving (love teh AWS) vehicle. My personal feeling is, while not flashy, the car is also sophisticated looking. So far I'm very pleased with the overall package
RLX-- love this car
I got the RLX with Advanced package in Oct. 2013. Have driven more than 15K miles, I can not be more happier. No matter it is 8 hrs drive from southern California to San Francisco or road trips to Vegas and Grand Canyon, or even daily commute on the highways, the car is so quite and comfortable, every time behind the wheel feels like a special treat to myself. My friends have A6 and E class, whenever they rode with me they can not stop praising how much they enjoy the ride and how well made the car was . Actually I got the feeling they sometimes find excuses to just take a ride with me because of they like this car. update 2/29/2016 Have been more than 2 yrs now, drove more than 38K miles, still love this car. Every friend/relatives rode with me always compliment how pretty and how comfortable this car is. I am pretty sure my next car/SUV will still be an Acura. Update 8/28/2016 It will be 3 Yrs by this October. My RLX still serves me well for my daily 80+ miles commute between Orange and LA county as well as long distance road trips. The odometer is more than 48K miles as today. My only regret is I did not wait a little longer to buy the hybrid version. Maybe in couple years. Update 2/28/2017 Still own the car and enjoy every ride. Got close to 60K miles now. Update 9/8/2017 Sitll serves me well for my daily commute on 405. Have driven more than 70K miles now. Always feel safe and smoth drive every time. Quite certainly my next car will still be an ACURA. Update Marc 12, 2018 have more than 82K miles in my RLX. Still run like new. Quiet cabin, great Krell audio system and smooth ride make daily commute on 405 highway enjoyable. I love this car. Update Sept. 13, 2018 It will be five years this October since I have my RLX. Still this car is my loyal companion on my daily commute at 405. I have put more than 92K miles on my RLX, still runs like new. I am so happy with my car, this January I bought a 2019 TLX Advance PKG for my husband. He loves his TLX. Now we have three ACURA in my household. My daughter has a RDX. From our experiences, it is very likely we will be ACURA owners for life as long as Acura continues to make reliable, safe and fun to drive cars. Update 9/15/2019 Got more than 113K miles on my RLX by now. Still my loyal companion for my daily commute on 405 highway. My plan is to drive the car for another couple years, then get a new RLX because I just love driving this car and I trust Acura’s quality. Update 3/16/2020 Still have this car and still driving daily commute at 405. Almost 130K miles by now. Never fails me and the drive is always comfortable which makes the 405 traffic jam bearable. Definitely my next car will be another RLX.
Better Than It Looks
Coming out of my first Acura a '12 TL AWD, I looked at everything else in its class. My wife got the '13 Lexus GS 350, which is very nice, but I needed more testosterone. I was very surprised when I test drove the RLX as most of the reviews by the 'experts' were average at best.. It is a perfect fit for me. Bigger inside than my TL and the Lexus 350. Lots of room in the back seat. The control panel is much more intuitive than my TL. The ride is plenty smooth, the transmission feels great shifting in all gears, A/C is perfect. I really enjoy driving it. I leased it and did not know until I was handed the keys it comes with a great Roadside Assistance Pkg. basically covers everything.
Almost Perfect
There is a lot to like about this car, and frankly little to not like. The only two gripes I have are (1) the low profile tires result in a ride that is busier than should be of a luxury car, and (2) at 6'1", my head just barely misses hitting the headliner.
Good car
This Acura RLX has been a great vehicle for my family. The good part of the ownership experience is the size of this car. I am 6'-2" and I am very happy with the legroom I have on both front and rears seats. The car is much more roomier than appears on outside. I can complement on the quality of the interior materials; it is made very nice, the cabin is surrounded by by soft materials wrapped in the high quality leather; there are not many plastic parts around like in the similar class Lexus car. Very comfortable large seats, I like them better and think they are more comfortable than E-class Mercedes; nice large armrests. The control buttons and vents don't seem wear off like on most of European luxury cars. This car has a very sensitive breaks; it will stop dead in a very short time. One of the best features I like is the headlights. The optics of the headlights "jewel eye" look very attractive and deliver one of the best driving experiences at night; road signs reflections look like LED TV screens. Infotainment system is great and very easy to use. I found it much more convenient than E-class Mercedes. I like rolling volume control on the steering wheel instead of + -- volume bottoms. I like touch screen and how it gives vibrating feedback. I don't know why so many "expert" reviews are complaining about how confusing the infotainment system is. I found it very easy to use. I like the climate control in this car. The front seats heat up very fast and air fans are very quiet in a high mode, unlike Mercedes or BMW. The average gas mileage is 23 mph in mixed city/highway use which is very very good for this size car with 310 hp engine. So far I don have any mechanical or electrical problem with this car. Very, very reliable car 5+++. Now about the negative experience: First, suspension, suspension, suspension. The car drives like an Amish buggy on a bumpy road. 19 inch wheels with low profile tires make it even worst. The rear suspension is so stiff it sends pain in my spine every time the car goes over a bump. It is far from a luxury riding experience. I wish they have sport and comfort suspension modes to switch. I think this stiff suspension helps to transmit road noise to the car's body even though Acura advertises its noise cancellation technology and hollow wheels which suppose to reduce the road noise. However, I cannot say there is much road noise, but I am sure Mercedes E an Cadillac CTS is more quiet. Second is the gear shifting. It is also rough. When I try to accelerate fast, every time the gear shifts it rocks my body back and forth. Third, is the gear ratios. The car quickly goes to very high RPM during even mild acceleration. It creates unnecessary engine noise and makes it hard to control the car on the road. During "normal" driving mode the car acts like most of luxury cars would act in the "Sport" transmission mode. Forth, is the line departure alarm, blind spot and breaking warning alarms. I wish Acura change it from beeping sound warning alarm to vibration warning like it is done in Cadillac or Lexus cars. When I listen to music or radio, all these warnings become useless; I just cannot hear the beeping warning sound while music is playing. Fifth, the exterior assembly quality. The body parts are not lined as is suppose to be lined. Rear trunk lid does not line with rear fenders, I checked with dealer and it appears on all 2014 RLX models. Front hood/fender gaps are not consistent. It gives an impression like this car has been in a car rack and having some frame damage. After driving this car for 115K the P-AWS RTC actuators began to moan when making small turns. It is not critical, but I know I have to replace them soon. The bottom line is: I like this car and I think I will keep it for a couple more years. I would not recommend this car for a person who likes comfortable Cadillac-style ride. However, for a younger person who likes to drive fast alone, for aggressive driving style it could be a good choice.
