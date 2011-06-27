Used 2005 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(90%)4(8%)3(2%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
241 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

185k and still going strong

Bob, 08/18/2009
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Ok so Ive had this car since 2005 and have taken it to hell and back. I drive it hard and floor it at least a couple times a day. I spend a ton of time in it and I don't think the drivers seat could be better. Also the audio system is great as is the whole interior. Issues To date: Both side mirrors wiggling (48k) Rear sunshade rattle (55k) HID Bulbs Replaced (110k) Replaced Bank 1 & 2 o2 sensors (140k) Other then that I've only done the scheduled maintenance as recommended by the maintenance minder system. I can honestly say I will definitely buy the new RL when it comes out I assume in 2011... I might just take this one to the 300000 mile mark!

Report Abuse

Great car... but

Clip616, 04/10/2007
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Leg room driver's side needs improvement. Large foot block left side prevents extending left leg unless you are less than 5 feet tall. Mileage not good in city driving. Highway mileage is good. Needs more insulation. Hard to carry conversation with back seat riders due to road noise.

Report Abuse

Very Happy

fargin, 09/09/2010
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

One of the best cars I have owned and the Acura dealer is always nice. I have had Audi and Bmw and Acura is so much better overall in every category.

Report Abuse

Extremely underrated

Corey Robison, 02/08/2018
3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I don’t understand why anyone would buy a bmw, Mercedes, or Audi over an Acura. I’ve never had a problem since buying my rl. The navigation didn’t work when I purchased the vehicle (a known issue in older Acura’s) but I have my phone for that. The ride, handling, and engine are superb.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

170 K miles and still running great

ejet, 08/18/2010
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have put 170K+ miles on my 05 RL so I can confidently say I know this car. Still looks new and draws attention. Front tie rods replaced twice, once under warranty. Two sets of brakes and on third set of tires. Front head light adjusting warning light has been on for the last 100K, can't be turned off and I am not paying to replace the head lights. A few minor electrical problems but that has been it. I runs like new. I have driven 12 hours staight, great seats, quite, comfortable and reliable. Not good in snow even with AWD. Buy four Blizzak snows if you drive in the white stuff. Dealership service has been A+. The BEST GPS system made on earth. Waiting for the 2011. Best car ever.

Report Abuse
