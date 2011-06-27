Used 2005 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews
185k and still going strong
Ok so Ive had this car since 2005 and have taken it to hell and back. I drive it hard and floor it at least a couple times a day. I spend a ton of time in it and I don't think the drivers seat could be better. Also the audio system is great as is the whole interior. Issues To date: Both side mirrors wiggling (48k) Rear sunshade rattle (55k) HID Bulbs Replaced (110k) Replaced Bank 1 & 2 o2 sensors (140k) Other then that I've only done the scheduled maintenance as recommended by the maintenance minder system. I can honestly say I will definitely buy the new RL when it comes out I assume in 2011... I might just take this one to the 300000 mile mark!
Great car... but
Leg room driver's side needs improvement. Large foot block left side prevents extending left leg unless you are less than 5 feet tall. Mileage not good in city driving. Highway mileage is good. Needs more insulation. Hard to carry conversation with back seat riders due to road noise.
Very Happy
One of the best cars I have owned and the Acura dealer is always nice. I have had Audi and Bmw and Acura is so much better overall in every category.
Extremely underrated
I don’t understand why anyone would buy a bmw, Mercedes, or Audi over an Acura. I’ve never had a problem since buying my rl. The navigation didn’t work when I purchased the vehicle (a known issue in older Acura’s) but I have my phone for that. The ride, handling, and engine are superb.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
170 K miles and still running great
I have put 170K+ miles on my 05 RL so I can confidently say I know this car. Still looks new and draws attention. Front tie rods replaced twice, once under warranty. Two sets of brakes and on third set of tires. Front head light adjusting warning light has been on for the last 100K, can't be turned off and I am not paying to replace the head lights. A few minor electrical problems but that has been it. I runs like new. I have driven 12 hours staight, great seats, quite, comfortable and reliable. Not good in snow even with AWD. Buy four Blizzak snows if you drive in the white stuff. Dealership service has been A+. The BEST GPS system made on earth. Waiting for the 2011. Best car ever.
Sponsored cars related to the RL
Related Used 2005 Acura RL Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner