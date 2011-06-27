Used 2005 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

185k and still going strong Bob , 08/18/2009 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Ok so Ive had this car since 2005 and have taken it to hell and back. I drive it hard and floor it at least a couple times a day. I spend a ton of time in it and I don't think the drivers seat could be better. Also the audio system is great as is the whole interior. Issues To date: Both side mirrors wiggling (48k) Rear sunshade rattle (55k) HID Bulbs Replaced (110k) Replaced Bank 1 & 2 o2 sensors (140k) Other then that I've only done the scheduled maintenance as recommended by the maintenance minder system. I can honestly say I will definitely buy the new RL when it comes out I assume in 2011... I might just take this one to the 300000 mile mark! Report Abuse

Great car... but Clip616 , 04/10/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Leg room driver's side needs improvement. Large foot block left side prevents extending left leg unless you are less than 5 feet tall. Mileage not good in city driving. Highway mileage is good. Needs more insulation. Hard to carry conversation with back seat riders due to road noise.

Very Happy fargin , 09/09/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful One of the best cars I have owned and the Acura dealer is always nice. I have had Audi and Bmw and Acura is so much better overall in every category.

Extremely underrated Corey Robison , 02/08/2018 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I don't understand why anyone would buy a bmw, Mercedes, or Audi over an Acura. I've never had a problem since buying my rl. The navigation didn't work when I purchased the vehicle (a known issue in older Acura's) but I have my phone for that. The ride, handling, and engine are superb. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Value