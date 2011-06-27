2020 Acura RDX SUV Consumer Reviews

Jack of All Trades Panzrwagn , 11/08/2019 SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 83 of 86 people found this review helpful The RDX doesnt have the overall interior panache of an Audi Q5, or the powertrain options and steering feel of a BMW X3. It's a bit tighter than a Lexus RX, or the presence of a Mercedes GLC. So why bother, right? Because while it may ring up nothing but second places, at the end of the day, its the sum of all those, and the consistency of its performance that wins you over. And even fully loaded with the SH-AWD. Tech, and Advanced packages it comes in between $5,000 and $10,000 less than its competition. I got the Advanced package primarily for the adustable suspension. While the lower spec RDXs offer 4 driving modes, they don't change the suspension calibration, just steering, throttle, and transmission. And while no one would accuse those shocks of performing the witchcraft of the magnetodynamic shocks in all the high-end sports and go-fast cars, they are a big step in that direction. And that .matters to Acura as they reinforce their position as the sportier luxury brand. Theres more than a little NSX DNA here. Even the styling, striking from most angles evokes that, without the staidness of the European brands or the overdone 'angry samurai" front end of the Lexus. For reference the last few years I've owned a Mercedes ML350 (incredible utility and maneuverability, a great engine/transmission pairing, except when the transmission failed at 65,000 miles, and a "too bad, so sad" dealer response to the $9 ,000 replacement bill, and very overboosted steering) and a totally awesome, totally reliable 2016 Golf GTI that reminds you everytime you drive it that greatness comes in all shapes and budgets. Also there was a Boxster S and my wife's Z4 in the mix. Swapping the Benz for the Acura, after driving the others was easy. My biggest gripe? The font in the main display requires reading glasses for anyone over 50. Seriously. Much has ben said about the infotainment touchpad, but very little about the voice recognition. Which i now use for about 90% of all my nav and infotainment system control. Its not quite Siri or Alexa, mostly in its speed, but its quite reliable at address voice inputs, station selection, etc. That leaves the driving experience. I am 5' 11 and 235 lbs, and i can dial up accomodations in the seating and driving position that make multi-hour drives very comfortable, and the heated and vented sport seats I find both supportive and comfortable. Around town, comfort mode is fine, and sport mode definitely tightens things up a notch. SportPlus, make that 2 or maybe 3 notches. Power from the 2 liter, 272 hp turbo-4 matches the overall demeanor of the RDX very well, but boy, what 2.4 liter 325 hp turbo-4 would add. Or, more likely an NSX-style hybrid arrangement with a couple of electrics adding 100hp or so. The chassis feels up to it. In the end, though. I paid my money and took my choice. I could have afforded any of the others, but none of the so took my breath away as to make me want to part with an extra $10 grand. Fast forward 6 months and a few thousand miles. The RDX is a spectacular cruiser. I have learned to trust the ACC and the other automations. I'm still not in love with the user interface or the transmission selector. Both could stand some 'un-engineering' and made simpler. The sound system continues to amaze with the sound quality. The SH-AWD handling is mostly invisible, but on a couple occasions I have been startled by some athletic moves that I am unaccustomed to in an SUV. Power is adequate, but another 50 HP would be awesome. Reliability, as I would expect from a Honda product, has been absolute. Highway mileage is acceptable at around 26-27 MBG, but in town I can't get it above 16 MPG or so. Blame the smallish engine and largish turbo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Looking Car Jill S , 07/14/2019 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 76 of 82 people found this review helpful We traded in our 2014 BMW X3 on a 2020 Acura RDX. We bought the base model in a beautiful diamond white pearl with parchment upholstery. Very good looking car indeed. Looks like a true performance SUV. Getting in the car it gets even better. Very good design with superbly comfortable seats that outdo the BMW. Behind the wheel is a pure pleasure, so easy to drive with a lot of safety features on the base model. Enough power to pull away from stop lights with ease and for overtaking when needed. Good rear visibility in large side mirrors as well. We looked at getting another BMW but were blown away by how good value for money the Acura is. Highly recommend it. After having owned it for six months it's still as good as ever. We choose to drive it in the sport mode as it seems to be more responsive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A very Nice Small Luxury SUV Lewisr , 03/09/2020 4dr SUV w/Technology Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful We moved to the 2020 Acura RDX-Tech from a 2018 Honda Accord EXL-with Nav, and have owned the vehicle for 10 days. We loved the Accord, which we believe is one of the best buys available in a vehicle today. Because my wife and I are in our mid 70s, however, getting out of the low-to-ground sedan required pushing upward. Having owned several SUVs in the past, some of which required stepping down to get out, we tried several new crossover SUVs and liked the Acura RDX the best. The RDX is a pleasure to drive with outstanding handling and comfort. The engine is very responsive and the steering is precise. We found the upscale espresso interior to be very pleasing and the audio system has quite good sound. The high technology in the RDX is very similar to the Accord with two exceptions. First the transmission is button operated rather than a shift lever. Upon entering the RDX the Drive and Park were very obvious, however, I had to be shown how to push the Reverse button down. Once shown, it was no longer an issue. Occasionally, I still start to reach for the shift lever out of habit, but the push buttons are very easy to get used to. The second difference is the touch pad operation of the Navigation System and Audio/infotainment system. We loved the Navigation system in the Accord, which is a Garmin system and we have had 3 or more garmins in the past. Still it took about 3 days to get used to the Accord Garmin system. The touch pad system seemed odd at first, however, in a few days we have become accustomed to it and it is no longer an issue The touch pad system does not use a cursor, but moves from block to block on the screen. Let me say that I hate touch pads on laptops, and always plug a mouse in one of the USB ports to avoid using it. I like the touch pad on the RDX system, however, much better than the cursor type touchpad on lap tops. We are now used to the RDX touch pad and find it rather easy to use. One of the great things about the Acura system is that Voice Commands work really well. Once you set up the system, you almost never have to use the touch pad while driving. A combination of Voice Commands and steering wheel controls allows the driver to control the Navigation, Audio, and Phone without using the touchpad. The Navigation system finds most addresses/locations from voice commands much more readily than we were used to. Because the system is different from typical touch screens, Acura should have included a hard-copy of the navigation manual in the glove box, rather than having to wait for the free copy to come in the mail (after requesting it on their website). This would help avoid initial frustrations that some owners may feel. The only lasting criticism of the gps system is that there is no easy way to name a favorite. The RDX is a sharp looking vehicle both outside and inside. The seats are very comfortable and have a wide range of adjustment. The electronics, including adaptive cruise control, accident avoidance, and steering assist all work flawlessly. Thus far we are averaging 24 mpg around town and 27-28 on the highway, much less than the 36-37mpg with the Accord. Overall we are very pleased with this purchase and believe the RDX is a good value with a lot of nice upscale features. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

#5 Sam Moss , 11/27/2019 SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 44 of 49 people found this review helpful This is my fifth Acura and 3rd RDX. I had a 2015, 2017, and just took delivery of the 2020 with the Advance Trim. Over my driving lifetime I have owned 2 fords, 3 dodges, 2 Mercedes, 5 Hondas, 2 Chryslers, 1 Oldsmobile, 1 GMC, and 3 Nissans. I routinely research cars in multiple fashions. I subscribe to magazines, read articles on Google, read numerous reviews on KBB and Edmunds, watch reviews on YouTube, and go to car shows. I often give educations to salesmen at the dealerships. So why did I buy another RDX given the fact that the reviews have not been very friendly, particularly with regard to the infotainment system. I was very happy with the old touch screen and nervous with the new touch pad and decided to learn as much as I could about it before actually signing on the dotted line and I still find myself learning new features and procedures on it every day. The fact is that its different and as such there is a reasonable learning curve and you have to put forth the effort. You cannot simply turn on the engine and expect it to just work, just like any new technology. Before I took delivery I was told that the freezing and other issues were caused because people tried to use Waze on CarPlay and apparently Waze and the Acura system do not like each other. If that is of major importance to you, don’t buy the car or just use Waze while not connected to the car or use a different phone that is not connected. When I need Waze, I use my wife’s phone in coordination and addition to the Acura system. The audio is separate and works great and so is the actual phone. What other apps can you use while driving? Once you get passed that and start using it, the touch pad is actually quite intuitive and easy, and yes once set up, operating it is safe and simple. Just make sure you add your favorites (phone#’s, addresses, radio stations... while not driving. The car has much more road feel than the prior generation and the SHAWD delivers a firm ride. The engine is smooth and very peppy. Definitely more fun than the prior generation. Gas mileage is not great but what car in this segment is? The seats are extremely comfortable, the interior is roomy and provides a feeling of luxury and power as you enter the car. Definitely a nice place to be. I will not say that it is better or nicer than the other European competitors or the Lexus, Infinity, Cadillacs... Just about every car made today will be reliable and will perform as it is meant to. At this point the truth is that it is all a matter of personal taste. The Volvo XC60 is a beautiful comfortable car but it is not very sporty. The Lincoln Corsair is gorgeous inside and the Lexus RX is unbelievable inside but neither has any road feel. They are just sanctuaries. I personally do not like the run flat tires that come on the German cars but that is my personal preference. I simply like the way the Acura feels by comparison to the other models in the segment + the Acura is by far a better value. Loaded up the car is several thousand dollars less than any of the above and holds its value better too. The BMW with its pricing and options made me feel like I was being nickeled and dimed. (Especially with the insurance policy for the tires) and I hate that. The reason that the Acura is so much less expensive is that it is much less customizable. It was not an issue for me but maybe it is for you. I don’t much like the auto off feature but all the cars are coming with it. Truth be told, it will likely be a pain in the neck if you are in heavy traffic but being stopped at a light, I’ll get used to it. For the times of being in traffic—push the button. In summation, I highly recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse