Used 2018 Acura RDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RDX SUV
Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,204*
Total Cash Price
$31,250
Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,108*
Total Cash Price
$31,875
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,929*
Total Cash Price
$42,813
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,738*
Total Cash Price
$44,063
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,382*
Total Cash Price
$43,125
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,012*
Total Cash Price
$32,500
Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,546*
Total Cash Price
$45,313
Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,204*
Total Cash Price
$31,250
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,081*
Total Cash Price
$35,313
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,053*
Total Cash Price
$38,750
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,929
|Maintenance
|$862
|$247
|$2,449
|$960
|$1,099
|$5,617
|Repairs
|$0
|$378
|$580
|$626
|$673
|$2,257
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,672
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,836
|Financing
|$1,681
|$1,351
|$1,001
|$626
|$226
|$4,885
|Depreciation
|$6,495
|$3,132
|$2,757
|$2,445
|$2,193
|$17,022
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,269
|$7,785
|$9,543
|$7,495
|$7,112
|$45,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$879
|$252
|$2,498
|$979
|$1,121
|$5,729
|Repairs
|$0
|$386
|$592
|$639
|$686
|$2,302
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,705
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,873
|Financing
|$1,715
|$1,378
|$1,021
|$639
|$231
|$4,983
|Depreciation
|$6,625
|$3,195
|$2,812
|$2,494
|$2,237
|$17,362
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,534
|$7,941
|$9,734
|$7,645
|$7,254
|$46,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,383
|Maintenance
|$1,181
|$338
|$3,355
|$1,315
|$1,506
|$7,695
|Repairs
|$0
|$518
|$795
|$858
|$922
|$3,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,291
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,515
|Financing
|$2,303
|$1,851
|$1,371
|$858
|$310
|$6,692
|Depreciation
|$8,898
|$4,291
|$3,777
|$3,350
|$3,004
|$23,320
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,179
|$10,665
|$13,074
|$10,268
|$9,743
|$61,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,540
|Maintenance
|$1,215
|$348
|$3,453
|$1,354
|$1,550
|$7,920
|Repairs
|$0
|$533
|$818
|$883
|$949
|$3,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,358
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,589
|Financing
|$2,370
|$1,905
|$1,411
|$883
|$319
|$6,888
|Depreciation
|$9,158
|$4,416
|$3,887
|$3,447
|$3,092
|$24,001
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,709
|$10,977
|$13,456
|$10,568
|$10,028
|$63,738
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$1,190
|$341
|$3,380
|$1,325
|$1,517
|$7,751
|Repairs
|$0
|$522
|$800
|$864
|$929
|$3,115
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,307
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,534
|Financing
|$2,320
|$1,864
|$1,381
|$864
|$312
|$6,741
|Depreciation
|$8,963
|$4,322
|$3,805
|$3,374
|$3,026
|$23,490
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,311
|$10,743
|$13,169
|$10,343
|$9,815
|$62,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$896
|$257
|$2,547
|$998
|$1,143
|$5,842
|Repairs
|$0
|$393
|$603
|$651
|$700
|$2,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,739
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,909
|Financing
|$1,748
|$1,405
|$1,041
|$651
|$235
|$5,080
|Depreciation
|$6,755
|$3,257
|$2,867
|$2,543
|$2,281
|$17,703
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,800
|$8,096
|$9,925
|$7,795
|$7,396
|$47,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$5,697
|Maintenance
|$1,250
|$358
|$3,551
|$1,392
|$1,594
|$8,145
|Repairs
|$0
|$548
|$841
|$908
|$976
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,424
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,662
|Financing
|$2,437
|$1,959
|$1,451
|$908
|$328
|$7,083
|Depreciation
|$9,418
|$4,541
|$3,998
|$3,545
|$3,180
|$24,682
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,240
|$11,288
|$13,837
|$10,868
|$10,312
|$65,546
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,440
|Maintenance
|$974
|$279
|$2,767
|$1,085
|$1,242
|$6,347
|Repairs
|$0
|$427
|$655
|$707
|$760
|$2,550
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,889
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,075
|Financing
|$1,900
|$1,527
|$1,131
|$707
|$255
|$5,520
|Depreciation
|$7,339
|$3,539
|$3,115
|$2,763
|$2,478
|$19,235
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,994
|$8,797
|$10,784
|$8,469
|$8,037
|$51,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 RDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$4,872
|Maintenance
|$1,069
|$306
|$3,037
|$1,190
|$1,363
|$6,965
|Repairs
|$0
|$469
|$719
|$776
|$835
|$2,799
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,073
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,277
|Financing
|$2,084
|$1,675
|$1,241
|$776
|$280
|$6,057
|Depreciation
|$8,054
|$3,884
|$3,419
|$3,032
|$2,719
|$21,107
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,454
|$9,653
|$11,833
|$9,294
|$8,819
|$56,053
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 RDX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Acura RDX in Virginia is:not available
