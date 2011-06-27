Used 1998 Acura NSX Coupe Consumer Reviews

if only billibob , 09/01/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful once in a lifetime you're able to drive an exotic at merely a luxury price give the nsx a try. great driving thrill on curve or staight . Acceleration is truly exhilarant . Balance is amazing -I felt glued to the road on curves. While the cockpit is comfortible my bald spot atop my 6ft frame kisses the targa roof. This car seems to hold a good resale value. I picked up a 98 in flawless condition for 50k. Not a bargain but given the slight design and performance changes over the last 12 years I feel like i'm driving a new car selling in the $90's. Report Abuse

THE greatest sportscar value ever... Number 6 , 04/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my second NSX-T... The NSX is simply the greatest value EVER in an exotic sportscar. Why it has languished all these years with steadily declining sales and production numbers is a mystery. Of course, stories of things or people who were not appreciated in their own time are legion. Where else can you get the excitement and style of a Ferrari or Lamborghini, performance to match those two great names, but yet pay no more than a Honda Accord to maintain it and insure it? The NSX is truly a niche car, Honda's proof to the world that they can build a real supercar... and still bring it in at half the cost of the competition. Report Abuse

Supercar khausmann , 08/20/2014 T 2dr Coupe 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Best car I have ever owned, which is saying a lot since I have had 79 cars. Beautiful from every angle, everyone wants to see it up close and ask about it. Many people have never heard of it, but most assume it is 2 or 3 years old and costs 100K or more. It is confused with a Ferrari a lot. It is comfortable, handles like it is on rails, great stereo, convertible. We drove from Colorado to Austin, never below 75 mph, and never got less than 26 mph. Surefire investment, they are going up fast since the new model came out this year. Market value is now low 50's on mine. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse