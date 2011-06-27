2020 Acura MDX Hybrid Consumer Reviews

John , 03/20/2020 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Spent months looking around at different cars (Mercedes, Audi, Subaru, Toyota) and ultimately decided I wanted the Sport Hybrid with Advance package. I found a new 2019 with the Canyon Bronze that I wanted about 100 miles from my house so got a great deal on a new car. With Acura's incredible warranty on certified I would have been just as happy with a certified used with low miles.. I had some reticence based on what I had read about the infotainment and the quality of the materials on the interior. My wife has a 2017 Honda Pilot Elite with the 9 speed transmission and will admit that I don't love it. But the Sport Hybrid doesn't share the same transmission. So far I am very pleased with my purchase. The car has great acceleration, very smooth, the infotainment system is perfectly fine and it is nice to have Apple Car Play/Nav/Camera in one screen and the Stereo on another. The safety features (lane keep, brake hold, adaptive cruise, etc.) are a great feature and are standard on all MDXs. You pay a lot extra on other vehicles for those features and once you have them you realize how great they are. Very pleased with the quality of the interior, too. Things I don't love are that that the controls for the seat heater/cooler aren't terribly easy to use, but if you put it on auto I have found it is not an issue and I don't have to use the controls very often. I wish it had a digital speedometer like our Pilot and our Mercedes. You get used to having one so it is a bit of an adjustment when you switch to pure analog. I don't love the push button gear shifter. I think with time I will get used to it and it will not be an issue at all. The Pilot has it and my wife said she got used to it. Overall, exceptionally happy with the vehicle and highly recommend. I have only had it for a few weeks so if my feelings change I will repost.