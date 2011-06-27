Used 2014 Acura MDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MDX SUV
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,139*
Total Cash Price
$21,268
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,002*
Total Cash Price
$21,693
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,100*
Total Cash Price
$29,137
Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,826*
Total Cash Price
$29,988
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,532*
Total Cash Price
$29,350
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,865*
Total Cash Price
$22,119
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,552*
Total Cash Price
$30,839
Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,139*
Total Cash Price
$21,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$779
|$1,059
|$2,516
|$582
|$2,362
|$7,298
|Repairs
|$655
|$699
|$754
|$812
|$874
|$3,794
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,342
|Financing
|$1,144
|$920
|$681
|$426
|$154
|$3,325
|Depreciation
|$4,589
|$2,359
|$2,076
|$1,840
|$1,651
|$12,515
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,125
|$7,967
|$9,043
|$6,766
|$8,238
|$43,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$901
|$927
|$4,375
|Maintenance
|$795
|$1,080
|$2,566
|$594
|$2,409
|$7,444
|Repairs
|$668
|$713
|$769
|$828
|$891
|$3,870
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,181
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,369
|Financing
|$1,167
|$938
|$695
|$435
|$157
|$3,392
|Depreciation
|$4,681
|$2,406
|$2,118
|$1,877
|$1,684
|$12,765
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,348
|$8,126
|$9,224
|$6,901
|$8,403
|$44,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,245
|$5,876
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$1,451
|$3,447
|$797
|$3,236
|$9,998
|Repairs
|$897
|$958
|$1,033
|$1,112
|$1,197
|$5,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,586
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,839
|Financing
|$1,567
|$1,260
|$933
|$584
|$211
|$4,555
|Depreciation
|$6,287
|$3,232
|$2,844
|$2,521
|$2,262
|$17,146
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,241
|$10,915
|$12,389
|$9,269
|$11,286
|$59,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MDX SUV Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$1,098
|$1,493
|$3,548
|$821
|$3,330
|$10,290
|Repairs
|$924
|$986
|$1,063
|$1,145
|$1,232
|$5,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,633
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,892
|Financing
|$1,613
|$1,297
|$960
|$601
|$217
|$4,688
|Depreciation
|$6,470
|$3,326
|$2,927
|$2,594
|$2,328
|$17,646
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,686
|$11,233
|$12,751
|$9,540
|$11,616
|$60,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,254
|$5,919
|Maintenance
|$1,075
|$1,461
|$3,472
|$803
|$3,260
|$10,071
|Repairs
|$904
|$965
|$1,041
|$1,121
|$1,206
|$5,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,598
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,852
|Financing
|$1,579
|$1,270
|$940
|$588
|$213
|$4,589
|Depreciation
|$6,333
|$3,255
|$2,865
|$2,539
|$2,278
|$17,271
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,352
|$10,994
|$12,479
|$9,337
|$11,368
|$59,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$4,461
|Maintenance
|$810
|$1,101
|$2,617
|$605
|$2,456
|$7,590
|Repairs
|$681
|$727
|$784
|$844
|$909
|$3,946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,204
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,190
|$957
|$708
|$443
|$160
|$3,458
|Depreciation
|$4,773
|$2,453
|$2,159
|$1,914
|$1,717
|$13,016
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,570
|$8,286
|$9,405
|$7,037
|$8,568
|$44,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$6,219
|Maintenance
|$1,130
|$1,536
|$3,648
|$844
|$3,425
|$10,582
|Repairs
|$950
|$1,014
|$1,093
|$1,177
|$1,267
|$5,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,679
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,946
|Financing
|$1,659
|$1,334
|$987
|$618
|$223
|$4,821
|Depreciation
|$6,654
|$3,421
|$3,010
|$2,668
|$2,394
|$18,147
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,131
|$11,552
|$13,112
|$9,811
|$11,945
|$62,552
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Acura MDX in Virginia is:not available
