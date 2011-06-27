  1. Home
Used 1994 Acura Legend Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Legend
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
CylindersV6V6V6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/23 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/414.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm206 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 6200 rpm200 hp @ 5500 rpm230 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.8 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Measurements
Length192.5 in.194.9 in.194.9 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.3516 lbs.3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.4.5 in.4.5 in.
Height53.7 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.114.6 in.114.6 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Vineyard Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Canterbury Green Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Sirius White Pearl
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Granada Black Pearl
