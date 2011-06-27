Used 2000 Acura Integra Consumer Reviews
More classic than Gone With The Wind
Some people say the looks are dated. It was way ahead of its time, and even in 2014 still is. Nothing compares to the styling. The best design of the 90's, which is the best decade for exterior design of all time. I have the auto GS. It's rated as 27 highway MPG. I have gotten 39 w/o modifcations. That's right. 39. No joke. Better than most of even the best mileage kings today. And my car has 180K on it. I have fit 3 fullsize mtn bikes in this hatchback. The Euros wish they can make something like this. Overall the GTI ain't got nothing on the Integra. Keep dreaming, VW.
Integra 2000 -- I Love It!
Granted, I prefer small cars, but graduating from a Honda Civic, this car was just that much better. Its sleek profile never goes out of style, and it handles really well. I can always scoot through where SUVs fear to try. My husband had a much more expensive car and agreed the handling on the Integra was much better. Mechanically, this car is a dream. Aside from scheduled maintenance, I've never had a single mechanical failure. I've been leasing it for the last three years, and I'm seriously considering buying it.
A Timeless Masterpiece
The Integra has been around for awhile, but there are some classics that can't be seriously improved upon without completely going back to the drawing board. That in itself is fraught with dangers and the 2000 Integra is a wonderful example of a well executed, well designed automotibile.
Sweet
Great Car. Gotta have the 5speed. Unbelievable handling. Wouldn't know its only a 1.8L 170hp engine. Gas milage is great.
Cheaply priced, not made
Great car to drive. If you love to drive, then this is one to consider. Whether is's racing down a street, or going for a nice enjoyable ride it delivers!
