Used 1996 Acura Integra Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG252525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm128 lb-ft @ 6200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 6300 rpm142 hp @ 6300 rpm170 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.2 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.49.9 in.49.9 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.32.7 in.32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room48.8 in.50.3 in.50.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.178.1 in.178.1 in.
Curb weight2643 lbs.2703 lbs.2765 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height52.6 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Matador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Matador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Matador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
