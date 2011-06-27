  1. Home
Used 1995 Acura Integra Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Integra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG252525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 6300 rpm142 hp @ 6300 rpm142 hp @ 6300 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.9 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.42.2 in.42.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.36.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.32.7 in.28.1 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.178.1 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2529 lbs.2628 lbs.2529 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.53.9 in.52.6 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.103.1 in.101.2 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Stealth Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Stealth Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Stealth Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Green Pearl Metallic
