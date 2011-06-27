2020 Acura ILX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
ILX Sedan
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,266*
Total Cash Price
$25,661
Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,991*
Total Cash Price
$26,174
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,684*
Total Cash Price
$35,156
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$51,135*
Total Cash Price
$36,182
Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,047*
Total Cash Price
$35,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ILX Sedan Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$4,570
|Maintenance
|$224
|$690
|$585
|$1,066
|$1,716
|$4,281
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$397
|$610
|$1,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,071
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,235
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,110
|$821
|$514
|$186
|$4,011
|Depreciation
|$4,039
|$2,600
|$2,124
|$2,380
|$2,080
|$13,223
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,061
|$6,863
|$6,071
|$6,977
|$7,294
|$36,266
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ILX Sedan Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$900
|$931
|$964
|$998
|$4,661
|Maintenance
|$228
|$704
|$597
|$1,087
|$1,750
|$4,367
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$405
|$622
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,132
|$837
|$524
|$190
|$4,091
|Depreciation
|$4,120
|$2,652
|$2,166
|$2,428
|$2,122
|$13,487
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,242
|$7,000
|$6,192
|$7,117
|$7,440
|$36,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ILX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$6,261
|Maintenance
|$307
|$945
|$801
|$1,460
|$2,351
|$5,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$544
|$836
|$1,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,891
|$1,521
|$1,125
|$704
|$255
|$5,495
|Depreciation
|$5,533
|$3,562
|$2,910
|$3,261
|$2,850
|$18,116
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,414
|$9,402
|$8,317
|$9,558
|$9,993
|$49,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ILX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$6,444
|Maintenance
|$316
|$973
|$825
|$1,503
|$2,420
|$6,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$560
|$860
|$1,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,510
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,741
|Financing
|$1,946
|$1,565
|$1,158
|$725
|$262
|$5,656
|Depreciation
|$5,695
|$3,666
|$2,995
|$3,356
|$2,933
|$18,644
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,776
|$9,677
|$8,560
|$9,838
|$10,285
|$51,135
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ILX Sedan Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,350
|$6,307
|Maintenance
|$309
|$952
|$807
|$1,471
|$2,368
|$5,908
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$548
|$842
|$1,390
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,704
|Financing
|$1,904
|$1,532
|$1,133
|$709
|$257
|$5,535
|Depreciation
|$5,574
|$3,588
|$2,931
|$3,284
|$2,870
|$18,248
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,504
|$9,471
|$8,378
|$9,628
|$10,066
|$50,047
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 ILX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your ILX
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Acura ILX in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Acura ILX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX