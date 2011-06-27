Used 2001 Acura CL 3.2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,980
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
power rear seat easy entryyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.4 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Length192 in.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Pearl
  • Naples Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Ebony Black
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
