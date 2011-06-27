2020 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

thebodydefined , 08/20/2019 T8 R-Design Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

47 of 48 people found this review helpful

I am just getting to know my car after having it for a month. So far, I love driving it. The option to shift from Hybrid mode to Performance. It tightens up the steering and lowers the car. You can feel the difference and it makes the car more fun to drive. It does take a little to learn all the different driving options, however. Ultimately, I bought this car for: 1. SPACE. I can fit everything from 3 carseats along the back seat to my dogs in the back to a very large stroller, groceries, ect. The built in booster seat will be an added bonus as my grandchildren get bigger. 2. ACCESSORIES. The seats are super comfortable. I love the sunroof. The sound is amazing. It's perfect for me and it's got tons of help. The adaptive cruise control and pilot assist work extremely well. I love all the camera views especially the 360 overhead. It's well calibrated and accurate. 3. GAS MILEAGE. I was worried about gas mileage. I've charged it several times but I'm at over 430 miles with 1/4 tank left and about 80 more estimated miles to go. I drive a combo of streets and highways. The streets I am on are often 45/50 mph so I was worried that the hybrid battery would have little effect. It seems to contribute well to gas efficiency. Further, the car isn't too big. I didn't want to drive a behemoth that is difficult to park. I realized it's about the length of my husbands Tesla Model S and is easy to maneuver in and out of tight spacing. The 360 overhead is definitely a bonus!!! You can see everything if you are a little concerned. Ultimately, I wanted a bigger car that could fit my 2 dogs and 3 young grandchildren (4 and under) that was fun to drive and didn't guzzle gas like crazy. The XC 60 T8 Hybrid delivered.