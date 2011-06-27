2020 Volvo XC60 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Off to more adventures in this little cruiser
I am just getting to know my car after having it for a month. So far, I love driving it. The option to shift from Hybrid mode to Performance. It tightens up the steering and lowers the car. You can feel the difference and it makes the car more fun to drive. It does take a little to learn all the different driving options, however. Ultimately, I bought this car for: 1. SPACE. I can fit everything from 3 carseats along the back seat to my dogs in the back to a very large stroller, groceries, ect. The built in booster seat will be an added bonus as my grandchildren get bigger. 2. ACCESSORIES. The seats are super comfortable. I love the sunroof. The sound is amazing. It's perfect for me and it's got tons of help. The adaptive cruise control and pilot assist work extremely well. I love all the camera views especially the 360 overhead. It's well calibrated and accurate. 3. GAS MILEAGE. I was worried about gas mileage. I've charged it several times but I'm at over 430 miles with 1/4 tank left and about 80 more estimated miles to go. I drive a combo of streets and highways. The streets I am on are often 45/50 mph so I was worried that the hybrid battery would have little effect. It seems to contribute well to gas efficiency. Further, the car isn't too big. I didn't want to drive a behemoth that is difficult to park. I realized it's about the length of my husbands Tesla Model S and is easy to maneuver in and out of tight spacing. The 360 overhead is definitely a bonus!!! You can see everything if you are a little concerned. Ultimately, I wanted a bigger car that could fit my 2 dogs and 3 young grandchildren (4 and under) that was fun to drive and didn't guzzle gas like crazy. The XC 60 T8 Hybrid delivered.
At first I was reluctant to consider VOLVO
This is not what I thought a Volvo would be. I was looking for a safe vehicle for my family. I reluctantly went to the Volvo dealership. Boy was I surprised. We considered the XC60 T6 at first. But when we considered the tax rebate, we purchased the T8. (The tax credit covered the vast majority of the price difference. The extra power will be helpful when dealing with large trucks on the highway. We have put 1,000 miles on the vehicle and have not used the first tank of fuel. (Most of the driving is done in the city for errands.) We charge it with a 220 volt system that takes less than 3 hours to charge. The interior and features are fantastic. The safety features are a huge factor in the decision to purchase the vehicle. I really like the Pilot Assist feature. We are very happy with the storage space and the ride of the car. The styling of the car is much better than I expected.
More power than expected
After 1500 miles fully satisfied. The polestar optimization gives us polestar performance without the gaudy polestar model accessories and only costs $1295. The car is unexpectedly fast and handles great.
