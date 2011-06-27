Used 2014 Volvo XC60 SUV Consumer Reviews

Volvo XC60 T6 AWD bullvo2 , 05/05/2014 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I have owned the XC60 for over 2 months -- 300 HP turbo 6-cyl, AWD model. It is super quick. The AWD worked beautifully in the snow. It handles very precisely, feels rock solid, and I like the ride quality. The car is very comfortable for tall people, with plenty of leg and head room even with the sunroof. I'm 6'6" so finding a comfortable midsize car can be a challenge. I also liked the Acura RDX but found it was not as well set up for tall drivers. Report Abuse

This car is a great value and has all the extra safety features I wanted in the car at a much lower price then BMW and Audi. I drove a 2010 XC60 3.2 and the transmission was a bit sluggish. I just purchased a week ago the XC60 T6 and I couldn't be happier. Car drives smoothly and is fun to drive. Really hugs the road and I like that its a unique car you don't see all the time. Really like the improvements to the navi system and update Blis package with cross traffic alert.

Volvo scores on Versatility Mark E. Hale , 11/17/2015 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

R-Design is a blast. We have driven the vehicle on a dozen major road trips over the last two years. Sport mode is fast with tight paddle shifters and body hugging contoured seats providing comfort after a long day of touring. The XC60 is one of the safest vehicles in the world and now even more so with state of art technology and aggressive accident avoidance via performance characteristics. The rear cargo area is spacious enough to accommodate my road bike or mountain bike, foregoing noisy, wind resisting sport racks. The gas mileage needs improving with some help burning (factory design) regular fuel. The vehicle has been trouble free for two years of ownership and 25,000 miles of driving. Big Victory for Volvo!!! Vehicle remains fun to drive and trouble free! Underrated Mid-size SUV.

Best car on the road! Carol , 04/05/2019 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

Never drove a Volvo but after having one I will not drive anything else. They are created with such quality materials and run and ride beautifully. Can't buy a better vehicle!!?