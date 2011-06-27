Used 2012 Volvo XC60 SUV Consumer Reviews
Best Decision Ever!!!
researched 6 months before buying. when i drove it home from the dealership i knew i'd made the right decision. i could not possibly love this car more! the turbo really kicks when i need to merge into heavy traffic. car feels substantial' i feel very safe. you can feel that you're driving pure quality. haven't found a single thing i dislike yet. i'm inventing places to go every day just so i can drive it more!! money well spent; i'll keep this car for a very long time. i just read about a 1966 volvo in new york with 2.9 million miles on it...now i understand why! just wish i'd bought it 6 months sooner!! and no, i don't work for volvo!
Awesome
Just got my T6R in cosmic white metallic, it's beautiful. now my wife wants one in red. I commute almost 1.5 hr a day. The car makes the commute so enjoyable, passing cars with ease all the while sitting in those so comfy seats listening to Pandora from my iPhone streamed through the speakers. Also appreciate the fact that after a long hard day at work going home in this car makes me feel safe with all the wonderful safety features. I also love the fact that the the car is rare, compared to the X3s, Q 5s, GLKs, SRXs and forget about the millions of RX350s. Volvo also has the best warrantee in this class. This is a no brainier, if you can find one..
You can't go wrong with the Volvo XC60 T6
The Volvo XC60 T6 in my opinion is the best small luxury class SUV. I know most car reviewers put the Audi Q5 over the XC60 but having owned a 2011 Q5 I can tell you they are wrong. The XC60 has plenty of cargo space, the seats are the most comfortable I have been in. Performance for the T6 model is top notch. I have been averaging 25 miles a gallon to and from work (combined) and 28 on the highway (and I am not holding back).
Love this car
I purchased the 2012 XC60, T6, Platinum, Climate, and BLIS. I truly enjoy driving this car. The build quality, interior comfort, and exterior styling are what drew me to this vehicle. I did have this car upgraded to the Polestar improved performance. This dramatically increases torque and hp. I see a huge difference and I love it. I would recommend it for performance, absolutely. I would not recommend it for its value. It is an expensive "add-on". I did get a significant discount from the dealer, and I love the driving experience it provides. The interior very high quality. I really do not like the display in the instrument cluster. They are very dated. Volvo should use high res
An Excellent Vehicle
This vehicle was delivered just over two months ago. I am very satisfied with it to date. Before purchasing it I considered the Acura RDX, Audi Q 5, BMW X3, and Mercedes GLK. I decided on the XC60 as having the best combination of style, features and performance. As I live in an area where winters can be severe AWD was a given. That being the case, when similarly equipped, the price difference and fuel consumption between the 3.2 and the T6 are not that great. Given other comments I've seen this was a wise choice. I would not hesitate to recommend to XC 60 for anyone in the market for this class of vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the XC60
Related Used 2012 Volvo XC60 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner